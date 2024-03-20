Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gladstone Commercial: Cash Flow And FFO Diverge

Old Time REITster
Summary

  • Gladstone Commercial raised $9.2 million in equity, sold $7.0 million more in properties than they bought, and reported FFO in excess of its dividends of $11.5 million, yet net debt only fell by $10.7 million.
  • Leasing commissions and property improvements drained $9.0 million of GOOD’s cash in 2023 and are likely to do so again in 2024.
  • 2023 FFO was augmented by GOOD’s unusual accounting policy of booking revenue for improvements paid for by tenants, which generates no cash.
  • 2024 FFO will be impacted by expiring interest rate caps and lost revenue due to expiring leases and properties that were or will be sold.
In January of 2023 Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) cut its dividend, which had been at approximately $0.125 per month since 2008 to $.10 per month. As I pointed out in 2022 in both Gladstone Commercial Beats Estimates on $4.3 Million

Old Time REITster
A retired scholar who studies both the real estate and the public markets seeking long and short opportunities in poorly followed securities

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of GOOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

