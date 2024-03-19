Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How High Can Stocks Go In 2024?

Mar. 19, 2024 12:20 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, VO, MDY, IJH, BMVP, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, SMDY, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, XMVM, XMLV, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA
Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.87K Followers

Summary

  • Rising liquidity, a resilient economy and strong household balance sheets have supported corporate earnings and stocks over the past year.
  • And, while the leading indicators of the business cycle suggest a rebound in growth is likely later in 2024, the stock market has largely priced this in. As such, we should see a rotation out of growth/tech and into real economy sectors and hard assets moving forward.
  • While the jobs market is treading between hard landing and soft landing, inflation continues to be sticky and should limit the levels of rate cuts the Fed can undertake in 2024. Markets may be to reprice to this dynamic.
  • Although liquidity has been supportive of risk assets in recent times, stocks have also become richly priced relative to underlying liquidity, which itself could turn less favourable toward risk assets in Q2.
  • In addition, stock market internals continue to trend unfavourably, and are suggesting the market is in need of some kind of pull-back and/or consolidation before moving higher.

Businesswoman analyzes profitability of working company with digital virtual screen graphics, positive, 2024 Planning invest indicators long-term. calculates financial data investments.

Userba011d64_201

A positive backdrop for stocks, but risks remain

The stock market has been on a tear since the latter stages of 2022. No question. The 25% rally in the S&P 500 since October is testament to this. With crypto booming and speculative

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.87K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.