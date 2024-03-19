abluecup

Thesis

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has lagged the overall market in recent months (see the next chart below), suffering a price correction of about 4% year-to-date. This article will explain why the market has good reasons for such a correction. My view is that all these reasons are temporary in nature. Thus, ENB now presents a compelling buying opportunity considering several factors in the long term. The price corrections, combined with stable fundamentals, potentially created an attractive entry point for long-term investors. In the remainder of this article, I will first analyze some of the key near-term challenges and then will elaborate on its long-term potential following Graham's frame for picking defensive stocks.

Seeking Alpha

ENB's near-term challenges

ENB certainly faced pressure in 2023. Despite exceeding expectations in the fourth quarter due to billing timing, both its revenue and profit declined year-over-year. The top factor to blame in my view is the depressed commodity prices in the energy sector, which still shows no signs of recovery near term, in my view. Additionally, regulatory factors also led to reduced mainline tolls, impacting its fee-based transportation business model. Both headwinds could linger into 2024. Commodity prices could remain under pressure. On the fee front, Enbridge has filed for higher mainline tolls but the decision from the Canada Energy Regulator could go either direction. As such, the consensus has lowered its 2024 EPS projection as seen in the chart below and these headwinds have been reflected in its stock prices as seen above. To wit, the low end of consensus projects an EPS of $2.02 for 2024, a large decline from its 2023 EPS of $2.49.

With these near-term challenges in mind, next, I will switch gears to look at its long-term prospects.

Source: MarketBeat.com

Graham's long-term view

To analyze ENB's long-term prospects, I will follow the approach developed by Graham for picking defensive stocks. The approach is gathered from his The Intelligent Investor and has been elaborated in my earlier article. A recap is provided below:

Is the company large, prominent, and conservatively financed? The specific metrics to look for are stable financial strength and a long record of continuous dividend payments. Has the company demonstrated an adequate level of Earnings Growth in the past? In Graham's mind, a minimum increase of at least one-third in per-share earnings in the past 10 years is adequate enough. Finally, are the valuation multiples moderate? As a value investor to the core, he also recommended a series of methods for investors to gauge the price they should pay.

ENB checks off all the above criteria easily in my mind. It's one of the dividend aristocrats, with an amazing track recording of 28 years of consecutive dividend increases. It has maintained an impressive 10% CAGR during this period, easily passing Graham's minimum requirements for growth (which translates to roughly 3% of CAGR).

ENB presentation

The company has been maintaining robust financial strength in the long term and its current strength is among the highest levels in at least a decade in my view in terms of its leverage ratio and interest coverage. As seen in the top panel of the next figure, its total debt to EBITDA ratio (on a TTM basis) is currently only 4.96x, far below its long-term average of 6.9x and near the lowest levels in at least 10 years. The bottom panel then shows that its current interest coverage is around 3.1x, above its historical mean of 2.6x by a sizable margin and also among the top levels in a decade.

Seeking Alpha

Onto valuation. Since I'm following Graham's approach, it's only fitting to rely on his valuation metrics, specifically, the Graham P/E and the Graham Number:

The Graham P/E is calculated as 8.5 plus twice the expected annual growth rate.

The Graham number is the square root of 22.5 x EPS x the book value.

My calculations of the Graham P/E and the Graham number are summarized in the second table below. For the P/E, I estimated its growth rate based on consensus estimates as shown in the first chart in the next four years. To wit, consensus projects an EPS growth from $2.07 in 2024 to $2.94 in 2027, translating into an annual growth rate of 9.2%, quite consistent with its long-term CAGR just mentioned. With an annual rate of 9.2%, ENB's Graham P/E should be around 26.9x (8.5+2x9.2). Compared to its FY1 P/E of 17.17x, this represents a margin of safety of around 36%. My estimate of the Graham number is around $36.69. The inputs used included an FWD ESP of $2.07 from consensus estimates and a projected book value of $28.9 per share from Value Line. The Graham number is slightly below its current market price of $35.6 (by about 3%).

Seeking Alpha Author

Other risks and final thoughts

There are a few additional risks, both in the upward and downward directions, besides those mentioned so far. ENB faces all the downside risks common to its pipeline peers. These risks include commodity price fluctuations, regulatory changes, and environmental regulations. Here I want to focus on some of the risks that are unique to ENB but not to other midstream stocks. Its concentrated revenue stream, both in terms of assets and also in terms of geographical exposure, is at the top of my list. As aforementioned, ENB relies heavily on mainline tolls for revenue. While some midstream companies may have a more diversified revenue stream across different services (e.g., storage, processing), a reduction in mainline tolls can have a more significant impact on ENB. In terms of geographic concentration, a larger portion of ENB's infrastructure is located in Canada. This could expose them to specific regulatory risks or economic factors unique to Canada.

In terms of upside risks, I view its potential for bolt-on acquisitions as a top positive catalyst. Enbridge has been actively looking to diversify its revenue streams by acquiring additional assets. For example, in 2023, it completed the Aitken Creek Gas storage acquisition. With its financial strength as analyzed above, I think it's very likely that Enbridge will continue looking for similar acquisition opportunities. The core business of crude oil and liquids pipelines also is expected to provide stable cash flow, adding further ammunition for acquisition and expansion projects. I further anticipate some of the acquisition and expansion will be in the space of sustainable and renewable energy to lay the groundwork for long-term sustainable growth.

To conclude, my thesis is that the upsides are larger than the downsides under current conditions. To reiterate, there's no need to deny the headwinds ENB is facing now. However, my view is that these challenges are all near-term. For the long term, I see a good pick fitting all of Graham's criteria for a defensive stock, and it is for sale either at a large valuation discount (by the Graham P/E) or close to fair value (by the Graham number).