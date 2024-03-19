Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celestica: This Is A Hidden Gem For AI Investors

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Celestica is a low-margin IT solutions provider in the electronic manufacturing services industry.
  • The company is expanding its capacity in Thailand and Malaysia to meet strong demand from customers in the communications and enterprise market.
  • Celestica's stock surge may depend on the expansion of the AI hype cycle and its ability to outperform in the market.
  • I explain why CLS' relatively attractive valuation supports a valuation re-rating as AI investors look for more appealing "hidden gem" plays.
  • With CLS potentially approaching a drop zone, I view pullbacks as golden opportunities to buy more.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Deep Learning and Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Greggory DiSalvo

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is a high-performing IT solutions provider in the electronic manufacturing services industry. Although it's categorized within the tech sector (XLK), Celestica is a relatively low-margin service provider, given the nature of its business model. Investors keen

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
32.87K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLS
--
CLS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.