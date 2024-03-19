Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Partners Group Holding AG (PGPHF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.34K Followers

Start Time: 04:00 January 1, 0000 5:38 AM ET

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCPK:PGPHF)
Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call
March 19, 2024, 04:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Layton - CEO
Joris Gröflin - CFO
Steffen Meister - Executive Chairman
Philip Sauer - Head of Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Regli - ZKB
Mate Nemes - UBS
Nicholas Herman - Citi
Hubert Lam - Bank of America

Philip Sauer

Good morning, everybody. Dear shareholders and media representatives, we would like to express a warm welcome that you came to listen to our 2023 Annual Results Presentation. My name is Philip Sauer. I'm heading the Corporate Development Business Unit at Partners Group, and all of us today are very excited to share with you some of our highlights and achievements from the past year.

Over the weekend, we returned from Miami where we held our Annual General Meeting for our clients. This was a great event with a new record, over 300 clients from over 35 countries worldwide participated. In total, the clients in attendance represented more than $10 trillion of assets under management. We saw 45% representation from North America. We welcomed this, because we aimed to gain further market share in that region.

We also dedicated substantially more time in our agenda for our private wealth solutions and our distribution partners. Listening to their ambition to further increase the private market allocations of their private wealth clients provides us with enormous confidence about the future growth of our business. This is one of our more important growth segments.

At the AGM, Steffen Meister, here on my right side, our Executive Chairman, took clients on a journey of what truly shapes the private market investment paradigm over the next decade and that the only constant in our economy is the acceleration of change. Today, he

Recommended For You

About PGPHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PGPHF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.