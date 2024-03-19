Justin Sullivan

The SOFI Investment Thesis

Now that the combination of higher interest rates and higher bank deposits has led to a strong year-over-year increase in net interest income and SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) first positive EBIT, I think it is a good time to take a closer look at the company.

Especially now that we have come out of the low interest rate period and are in a more normal interest rate environment from a historical perspective. And since I think higher rates are going to be with us for longer than many think, this could be beneficial for SoFi.

At the same time, I believe that SoFi's multiple is not justified and that the company is more of a bank than a technology company. As a result, I believe that a hold rating is appropriate at this time.

SoFi Q4 Earnings Presentation

The member growth rate looks fantastic at first glance, but for me, it would be interesting to see how many active members they have. Because in the latest 10-K, they say that once someone opens or links an account they are a member and they are always regarded as a member unless they breach the TOS. So it would be nice to know how many of these members are active or if a lot of people just sign up to check out but are not active customers.

What Exactly Does The Tech Department At SoFi Technologies Do?

SoFi Q4 Earnings Presentation

Galileo Financial Technologies helps clients with card issuance, deposit options, payment processing, credit solutions, and risk management. So very competitive areas with a lot of competition. And Galileo extended its cooperation with Bancorp to offer its customers 24-hour real-time payments, which is definitely a positive sign.

Technisys, on the other hand, is a digital banking platform that helps banks make the leap into the digital age. But account growth has slowed in recent quarters, and growth rates will need to pick up to justify the technology multiple.

SoFi 10-K 2023

We can definitely see that in 2023, account growth rates for the Technology Platforms segment are just barely in the double digits at 11%, but significantly lower than the 31% in the previous year. In general, the traditional banking segments are currently growing faster than the technology segment, which tends to support a bank's multiple valuations.

And if we look at the net revenues and the growth rates, we have the following numbers:

Net Revenue Growth Rate Y/Y Lending segment $1,336 21% Financial Services $437 160% Technology Platforms $352 12% Click to enlarge

So the technology platform is 16.6% of net sales and currently has the lowest growth rate, but results in the company getting a technology multiple? Should we really think of SoFi as a tech company competing with Adyen N.V. (OTCPK:ADYEY), Block, Inc. (SQ), or Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), or are the competitors more like Bank of America Corporation (BAC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and the like?

Valuation Via Reverse DCF

I am a big fan of a reverse DCF model to see what the market is pricing in because it simplifies the model and removes some bias. If you want to learn more about Reverse DCF, I recommend Professor Mauboussin's book or the short introduction to Reverse DCF on WallStreetPrep.

For SoFi, the reverse DCF is a bit more complicated than usual because it is quite possible that the exit multiple in 10 years will be either that of a bank or that of a technology company. So I created two to cover both scenarios.

Author

In this scenario, we use the bank exit multiple, which I put at 11x, and the basis for EPS is the FY24 guidance of $0.08. Here, the market would have priced in an EPS CAGR of 39% over the next 10 years.

Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 Year 7 Year 8 Year 9 Year 10 $0.11 $0.15 $0.21 $0.30 $0.42 $0.58 $0.80 $1.11 $1.55 $2.15 Click to enlarge

A 39% CAGR sounds like a lot, but it would only result in an EPS of $2.15 because the low EPS starting point is very helpful. And $2.15 so far in the future is definitely within the realm of possibility.

Author

On the other hand, if one assumes that the technology segment will grow faster and dominate in the future, then only an EPS growth rate of 24% or $0.69 in 10 years is priced in. In this case, the shares would definitely be undervalued. $0.69 should be achievable much sooner. But I'm not entirely convinced that SoFi is really going to make the transformation and live up to the tech multiple.

Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates

For example, 6 analysts already believe that earnings per share will reach $0.5 in December 2026. In the reverse DCF with the bank multiple, you need to get there between years 5 and 6, and with the tech multiple as late as year 8+.

Moreover, SoFi has beaten revenue estimates 8 out of 8 times and EPS estimates 7 out of 8 times, so the guidance tends to be conservative and we can assume that the company is not overvalued given the numbers and growth opportunities.

I think if SoFi continues to benefit from the interest rate environment and gains new customers, a $1 EPS in 5 years is not out of the question. At a 15x multiple, that would mean a $15 share price. Because of the small starting point, I think the growth will be relatively strong.

Risks for SoFi Technologies

SoFi is currently very sensitive to changes in interest rates, as declining interest rates would likely result in a decline in revenues. In addition, SoFi currently offers higher annual percentage yields than the competition, which some see as a competitive advantage, but in my opinion, it is more the opposite. SoFi must offer a higher APY on checking and savings accounts than the competition in order to attract deposits for lending. The competition also manages to get enough capital without having to pay such high APYs. That sounds more like a competitive advantage to me. So SoFi is growing fast, but has a lower spread as a result.

And SoFi must either resell those loans or keep them on its books. If the sale fails, the risk increases.

SoFi 10-K 2023

And as we can see, the sale of personal loans is declining, while I think the risks are increasing. The weighted average of the Fico scores is still very good ('740 to 799'), but it is not far enough to fall below 740 and would then only be in the third category out of 5. And the lower the Fico scores are, the more difficult it will be to sell these loans.

SoFi 10-K 2023

Plus the net charge-off ratio, which measures the portion of loans that are unlikely to be collected, also nearly doubled, from 1.86% to 3.42% for personal loans.

And SoFi will likely need new warehouse lending capacity if demand for home loans picks up in the future. In addition, Galileo and Technisys have relatively concentrated revenues and operate in a Latin American environment that differs from North America in terms of business practices.

Conclusion

I think SoFi has a lot of growth left in deposits as people like their one-app solution for credit cards, loans, savings accounts, investments, and more. And I think that the goal of being able to help members with their finances 24 hours a day, 7 days a week is a good strategy. And if SoFi can get enough young people into lifelong relationships, SoFi's banking business will be successful in the long run.

Therefore, as a young, dynamic bank that is disrupting the banking industry and combining many functions in one, I see SoFi as an interesting alternative to the established banks. And I also believe that they will grow their EPS significantly going forward, but I do not think a technology multiple is right at this point.

In the long term ('5-10 years'), I could see SoFi as an attractive idea, but the risks and current valuation make a Hold rating seem more appropriate. However, a higher contribution from Technysis and Galileo to total revenues or rapidly rising earnings could lead to an upgrade in my ranking.