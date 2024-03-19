Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DLocal Limited (DLO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 19, 2024 12:58 PM ETDLocal Limited (DLO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.34K Followers

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Pedro Arnt - Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Kanovich - Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Fogel - Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer
Diego Cabrera Canay - Chief Financial Officer
Maria Oldham - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance
Soledad Nager - Head, Investors Relations

Conference Call Participants

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs
Melissa Chen - Bank of America
Neha Agarwala - HSBC
Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna International Group
Matt Coad - Autonomous Research
Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi
Kaio Da Prato - UBS

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the DLocal Fourth Quarter 2023 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised, today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to the company. Please go ahead.

Soledad Nager

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the fourth quarter 2023 earnings call today. If you have not seen the earnings release, a copy is posted in the Financial section of the Investor Relations website.

On the call today, you have Pedro Arnt, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Sebastian Kanovich, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Sergio Fogel, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer; Diego Cabrera Canay, Chief Financial Officer; Maria Oldham, SVP of Corporate Development, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance; and Soledad Nager, Head of Investors Relations.

A slide presentation has been provided to accompany the prepared remarks. This event has been broadcast via live webcast, and both the webcast and presentation may be accessed through DLocal’s website at investor.dlocal.com. The recording will be available shortly after the event is concluded.

Before proceeding, let me mention that any forward-looking statements included

Recommended For You

About DLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.