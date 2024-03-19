Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GTOFF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.34K Followers

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCPK:GTOFF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Reggy Susanto - Head of IR
Patrick Walujo - President, Director and CEO
Wei-Jye Jacky Lo - CFO
Thomas Husted - COO
Melissa Siska Juminto - President of E-commerce

Conference Call Participants

Adrian Joezer - Mandiri Sekuritas
Ferry Wong - Citi
Ryan Winipta - Indo Premier
Divya Kothiyal - Morgan Stanley
Henry Wibowo - JPMorgan

Reggy Susanto

Hello everyone. This is Reggy Susanto, Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to the PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

Joining us today are Patrick Walujo, President, Director and Group CEO; and Jacky Lo, Group CFO. Also present are Tom Husted, our Vice President, Director and President of Financial Technology Services; Hans Patuwo, our Chief Operating Officer; Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo, our President of On-Demand Services; Melissa Siska Juminto, President of E-commerce; and Kevin Widlansky, Head of GoTo Logistics.

Following management's prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions. We would like to highlight that the information presented today has been prepared solely based on unaudited consolidated selected financial information for the three months ended December 31, 2023. We have also submitted and published our consolidated financial statements as of and for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023.

As a reminder, today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance as well as a discussion of certain non-Indonesian financial accounting standard measures as complements to the Indonesian financial accounting standards disclosures. Before using and/or relying on these measurements and forward-looking statements, please take note of our disclaimer and cautionary statements disclosed in our earnings presentation and press release.

During the earnings

