Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 19, 2024 1:12 PM ETCaleres, Inc. (CAL) Stock
Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Liz Dunn - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategic Communications
Jay Schmidt - President & Chief Executive Officer
Jack Calandra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Laura Champine - Loop Capital Markets
Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group
Mitch Kummetz - Seaport Research
Abbie Zvejnieks - Piper Sandler
Ashley Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Caleres Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sherry, and I will be your conference coordinator. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Liz Dunn, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Communications. Please go ahead.

Liz Dunn

Good morning. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call and webcast.

A press release with detailed financial tables as well as our quarterly slide presentation are available at caleres.com.

Please be aware that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various risk factors, including, but not limited to, the factors disclosed in the company's Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to today's press release and our SEC filings for more information on risk factors and other factors, which could impact forward-looking statements. Copies of these reports are available online.

In discussing these -- in discussing the results of our operations, we will be providing and referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as others used in today's earnings release, on our presentation on the Investors section of our

