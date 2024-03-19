Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

I last wrote you in June 2021 about AT&T (NYSE:T) stock.

Yes, the dividend provided solid income. Recent bids have been moving in the right direction:

AT&T Stock - Price and Volume (June 2021 to March 2024)

bigcharts.marketwatch.com

T shares bottomed in August of last year and have been working their way upwards.

On balance, however, there's no excuses: AT&T common hasn't been a good call. You own your calls, and this one hasn't panned out.

Nonetheless, good investors look forward, not backward. I don't care much about where a stock has been; I'm interested in where I think it's going. Starting today, is AT&T stock a reasonable investment?

The Current State

As a long-term investor, I tend to stick with a stock unless one of three things occur:

The original investment thesis is clearly busted.

The stock rises above my Fair Value Estimate.

There is financial impropriety in the form of restatements or "accounting irregularities."

So, let's check out what I posited back in 2021 and compare it with today's backdrop.

Here's the 2021 summary in a nutshell:

Recent corporate moves at AT&T indicate significant change management. Such change management indicates company leadership is taking the business in a new direction. The direction includes business model simplification, cost control, and debt leverage reduction.

Given AT&T's long history as high-yield bond substitute and Dividend Aristocrat, the stock is going through a stockholder transition phase whereby income sellers and new buyers sort themselves out. In the meantime, stock price volatility may be expected.

Based upon valuation metrics, T shares are inexpensive based upon historical price multiples or when compared to Verizon Communications (VZ). Unless one company offers demonstrably better growth, management, or financials; the tendency is mean reversion.

Now let's look forward.

Has AT&T experienced change management?

The short answer is, "Yes."

On March 12, AT&T CFO Pat Desroches had a Q&A with a Deutsche Bank analyst, and this specific question was discussed in some detail.

Brian Kraft, Deutsche Bank

Maybe you could take the opportunity to walk through really how much AT&T has evolved over the past four years since John Stankey and yourself stepped at your respective CEO and CFO roles?

Pat Desroches, CFO AT&T

...When I take a step back, we were a company that had all sorts of different parts, media, connectivity and advertising business. ...Now where we are a core connectivity provider. Our goal and our aspiration is to be the best connectivity provider in the US, led by having great capabilities in both 5G and fiber. Over the course of the last three years, not only have we simplified the company, we've re-energized growth.

Straightforward and to-the-point.

Mr. Desroches goes on to explain in the mobility business net adds and wireless revenue have grown.

During the last three years, we added nearly 8 million, I think the exact number is 7.8 million postpaid phone net adds. We've also grown wireless service revenues by over $7 billion annually.

Turning to consumer wireline, he points out fiber growth is outpacing legacy copper / DSL line declines:

Consumer wireline, it's -- we were in a business that was principally [DSL] declining revenues, declining earnings. We've made the pivot. We had revenues, fiber revenues will grow faster than declines in legacy products. We've more than doubled our fiber revenues in the last three years.

Importantly, Pat Desroches emphasizes debt leverage is coming down.

...and we're on the cusp of getting [to] our leverage target over the next 12 to 15 months, and that sets us up really well to start to evaluate other options for shareholders once we get there.

Supporting the CFO's remarks, here are several YE2023 data points:

Debt leverage is 2.97x versus 3.22x at the end of 2021. The target is 2.5x.

Year-over-year mobility service revenue +4.4 percent.

Year-over-year phone ARPU +1.4 percent.

Year-over-year fiber ARPU +5.7 percent.

Since the CEO / CFO change, AT&T sold 30 percent of its DirecTV business and no longer operates it. The TimeWarner acquisition has also been sold. AT&T management is exploring the sale of its remaining 70 percent DirecTV ownership.

The current AT&T business model is focused upon mobility, fiber, and connectivity.

AT&T: No Longer a Dividend Aristocrat

In February 2022, the AT&T board of directors announced a decision to cut the dividend to $1.11 a year, ending a streak consecutive annual payout increases that spanned over 40 years. The reduced cash dividend was paid out on April 13, 2022.

In the prior year 2021, the free cash flow dividend payout ratio was 70 percent. Management had spun off DirecTV in August 2021 and sold TimeWarner outright in April 2022. The business was heading in a new direction, and doing so required capital for spectrum acquisition, fiber installation, and debt repayment.

The move was not entirely unexpected. Nevertheless, many long-term AT&T stockholders will never forgive management for cutting the dividend.

Predictably, sellers drove the tape and the stock fell from $21 in July 2022 to $15 by October.

I viewed the move as part-and-parcel to the new strategies and it represented an opportunity to accumulate more shares yielding more than 7 percent while driving down my cost basis.

AT&T Valuation

Given the moving parts, my June 2021 valuation exercise is no longer applicable. It included the TimeWarner assets. Ultimately, AT&T shareholders received 0.24 shares of the new Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) stock, worth approximately $6 each. For many of those who immediately sold the shares and banked the cash, their remaining net value of the remaining AT&T stock fell to ~$21 to $23.

Since the TimeWarner sale, shares have bounced between $21 and $14.

Now trading around $17 apiece, T common stock appears inexpensive.

Let's begin by comparing some AT&T / Verizon Communication (VZ) valuation metrics. Verizon and AT&T have comparable business models.

Recent bids for T and VZ are $17.30 and $39.93, respectively.

AT&T v Verizon Valuation Metrics (trailing 12 months)

AT&T Inc Verizon Communications P / FCF 7.4x 9.0x P / EBITDA 2.9x 3.5x EV / EBITDA 6.2x 7.1x Dividend Yield 6.42% 6.66% Click to enlarge

[Verizon data compiled by author via VZ investor website data / SEC filings.]

AT&T is cheaper on three counts: free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and EV / EBITDA.

Analysis

Based upon current Street estimates and management comments, AT&T and Verizon are projected to show no material growth rate differentials in forward FCF or EBITDA growth rates.

Using the past ten years' data, current Verizon Communications P/FCF and P/EBITDA multiples are lower than the average. VZ shares do not appear to be valued excessively.

Therefore, I find it reasonable to premise AT&T stock may see a modest multiple expansion as growth continues and debt leverage decreases; placing it closer to par with Verizon.

Using AT&T 2024 management FCF and EBITDA forecasts, then placing 8x and 3.2x multiples on these, respectively, T stock may be worth about $19 on P/FCF and $20 on P/EBITDA.

My FVE is ~$20 a share.

A $20 handle suggests a potential one-year total return of 22 percent, pegged off the recent $17.30 bid and presuming no change to the dividend.

tdameritrade.com

My Fair Value Estimate is aligned with the consensus of 15 sell-side Street analysts.

Conclusion

Looking forward, AT&T senior management is enacting changes to the business model resulting in subscriber growth, lower relative costs, greater free cash flow, and lower debt leverage. The business model is simpler: focused upon mobility, fiber, and telecommunication connectivity. They are doing what they said they were going to do.

The 2022 dividend cut is in the rear-view mirror. The current payout is safe, cash flow remains strong, and a period of higher capital expenditures is winding down. Management is on record stating capital intensity is moving from the low twenties to the high teens ($ billions). This will provide a springboard for dividend increases and / or share repurchases.

I concur with current sell-side analysts: T common shares are worth about $20 apiece.

My June 2021 expectations have not come to fruition; however, I am not throwing in the towel. My original investment thesis hasn't been clearly busted.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. Good luck with all your 2024 investments.