Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: Look Forward, Not Backward

Mar. 19, 2024 2:55 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T) StockVZ, WBD6 Comments
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
14.01K Followers

Summary

  • This article is a lookback from my June 2021 article about AT&T. The 2021 investment thesis hasn't come to fruition, nor has it been busted.
  • AT&T has undergone significant change management. A simpler company is focused upon mobility, fiber, and connectivity. Debt leverage is down. The business is experiencing measured, but reasonable growth.
  • The current valuation suggests that AT&T stock is inexpensive compared to Verizon. The potential one-year total return is 22%.
  • Look forward, not backward.

AT&T Advises Its Over 200,000 Workforce To Work From Home, As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

I last wrote you in June 2021 about AT&T (NYSE:T) stock.

Yes, the dividend provided solid income. Recent bids have been moving in the right direction:

AT&T Stock - Price and Volume (June 2021 to March 2024)

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
14.01K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.