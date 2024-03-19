AndreyPopov

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) is a firm focused on digital identity services, essentially background checks and other employment related verifications. The firm is almost certainly a beneficiary of technology over time, as the formerly variable costs of labor performing background checks can become fixed costs as those processes become more and more automated. That also improves the moat of the firm, as the costs to start-up a competitor become higher as they shift more to technology and less to labor.

However, the underlying business is not the primary reason I'm writing this piece, instead, it's a merger arbitrage opportunity. Sterling Check has agreed to an acquisition by First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) in exchange for cash and shares. On a prorated basis, the deal is for $12.05 in cash and 0.2741 FA shares. With FA shares trading around $15.89 at the time of writing, that comes out to consideration for every STER share of $16.40, or a 3.05% spread to the current $15.92 price of Sterling shares. A word of caution here - with merger arbitrage positions like this one it's important to use limit orders and patience when entering positions, as sloppy trade execution costing a few cents on each side of the position can materially impact the spread.

The press release announcing the deal estimated that it would close in the third quarter of 2024, and in my Special Situations Tracker I've estimated a July 15th, 2024 closing date, which comes to a 9.3% internal rate of return on the position.

There is another source of potential upside that could bring that IRR into the double digits, which is that the deal is technically for $16.73 cash or 0.979 FA shares, with an election and proration so the consideration in aggregate equals what I've mentioned above. That adds a bit of upside because with FA at $15.89 the cash consideration is quite a bit better, and non-electing shares get whatever is left. So electing for cash probably swings that ratio in your favor slightly. I would assume full proration to be conservative, but electing for cash probably tilts the scales in your favor slightly. I'm still short FA assuming full proration, although you could round the short position down slightly, especially if you like the prospects for the combined business.

Sterling shareholders will own only a small percentage of the combined company because the deal is being mostly funded with cash. The press release above notes they have committed financing from a syndicate of banks for the cash portion, so financing isn't a likely concern from the perspective of the deal closing. Existing FA shareholders may want to consider swapping their exposure by selling FA and buying the equivalent number of STER shares, although because of the large cash consideration that is potentially an expensive route to go, and of course there may be tax considerations on the sale of FA.

Risks

The other consideration for FA shareholders is that the combined firm will have significantly more net leverage. They've announced a $1.8 billion financing condition plus the plan to use existing balance sheet cash, which more than triples their current debt. So the new entity will be considerably more leveraged, although there should also be benefits of scale from their new larger size, which provide at least a partial offset.

The other big risk here is regulatory. Given the size of the firms I think anti-trust is likely to pass, but I do somewhat worry about the "unknown-unknowns" here, as a firm that does background checks might need approvals from various government data sources. While I think those should be possible, I can also imagine a world where that slows the deal down as someone decides not to deal with it during the summer causing a delay.

Conclusion

I believe the nearly double digit IRR on a purchase of STER with a corresponding short FA position is an attractive risk-reward for a diversified merger arbitrage book, and I'm long STER and short FA myself. There is approximately $1MM FA available to borrow (at low cost) at Interactive Brokers. I think that is likely a reason the spread is a bit wider than I'd expect - with more than 60% of shares owned by Silver Lake partners it will be hard for large special situation funds to take a full position in this arbitrage, which leaves an opportunity for smaller investors.