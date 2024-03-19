Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BNP Paribas: A Good Income Play In The European Banking Sector

Summary

  • BNP Paribas SA is offering a sustainable high dividend yield, making it an attractive income play for long-term investors.
  • The bank has a strong position in the Corporate and Investment Banking segment and is one of the best European banks in this segment.
  • BNP's financial performance has been solid, with strong cost control, sound credit quality, and a good level of profitability compared to peers.

Headquarters of the BNP Paribas Bank for Quebec in Montreal

BalkansCat

BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQF) is currently offering a high dividend yield that is sustainable over the long term, and its valuation is not demanding compared to peers, making it a good income play right now for long-term investors.

Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

