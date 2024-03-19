Matthew Horwood

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCPK:DUAVF) struggled a bit on the Falcon side with certification issues coming from the fact that Boeing's (BA) lack of QA caused troubles for everyone. They also had general supply chain issues that slowed down deliveries and brough down operating income. But interest income, the focus of our previous coverage, on the massive cash position came in clutch, and the overall effect is net income and dividend growth. The 10X also is still under development, and when it releases tickets in their BG&A (business and general aviation) segment should rise. Supply chain issues should also continue to ease, so we should see an operating income pickup on those developments as well in the next year in addition to more return on the cash position.

Earnings

The FY report came out recently, and the dynamics of the business at this point are not very complicated. We highlight two things - delays in new Falcon sales and series launches, as well as general supply chain slowdowns with the Rafale, which is the majority of backlog in units at this point, and thankfully has been less affected by slowdowns.

Here are all the comments on the Falcon, where an expected release of the 10X has been delayed, on the back of certification delays for the 6X due to Boeing's general QA failures. Therefore both the 6X and the 10X are behind schedule meaning that ASPs are lower than hoped for this point, since both are pretty high ticket. Issues have been that various supply chain issues have complicated the sourcing picture, adding more suppliers and making things take longer as they recalibrate and have to deal with a generally more complex supply picture.

The 6X was developed after the 5X was stopped, after the Boeing accidents the certification agencies are more meticulous, and quite rightly, to make sure that passengers will be safe. Therefore things are a bit more difficult, but this is very good news that 6X is a certified. It's a full aircraft that has been certified after the problems with Boeing... ...Regarding the supply chains, indeed there were some disruptions and shortages. It has disrupted our production in Mérignac, some parts were missing so we've had to postpone our schedules. It's not so sensitive for the Rafale as we've delivered 13 aircraft instead of 15 + 2 to the French Army, which were delivered in 2024 instead of 2023, so there was a short delay, but it's more complicated for the Falcons because there are several supply chains with different suppliers for the 8X, for the 900, for the 6X, and also the 10X, and we have to manufacture the first aircraft with many different suppliers, so more difficulties... ... Thirdly, the 6X was supposed to be delivered in a certain number of items in 2023, but since the certification was not granted and the entry into service was postponed and those that were delivered in 2023 were postponed to 2024, but it is also simultaneously happening with these supply chain disruptions... ... We are in competition with Airbus, which is supposed to propose its A320 with our Falcon 10X. Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation, Earnings Call FY 2023 (emphasis added).

Deliveries of the Rafale that were supposed to happen in 2023 before the books closed ended up happening anyway in the first months of 2024, so it's not a major delay. But for the Falcons, a new model could have been expected to be released by now - but it hasn't been.

IS (FY 2023 Report)

There's a fair bit of operating leverage, so those slowdowns in deliveries have been an issue for profitability, with it falling around 200 million EUR on the operating income line.

Notice that net income has actually risen. One of the reasons we were the continued YoY contribution from the massive net cash position in the many billions of EUR rivaling market cap that went from being utterly unproductive to yielding attractively.

Financial Income (FY 2023 Report)

Dividends have consequently risen as well, a little less than 10%, more than net income growth. However, the fact that it is a family controlled stock means the excessive cash position will likely remain, and payouts will be relatively capped. Those interested should realize that ultimately this is the Dassault family's company, not yours.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is that Dassault was still being harangued by issues with the supply chain. Some may be enduring on the Falcon side as sourcing complexity has gone up, as they had to make several changes to suppliers, but there will be learning economies to the extent that they are working with new entities. Other issues related to Falcon sourcing complexity may be reversible once disruptions become more digested. But Rafale deliveries should start going a little faster as disruption becomes more of a thing of the past now that new supply chains are in place.

Therefore, in addition to the contribution of higher rates at these new run-rate levels, we expect the next leg to be improved operational efficiency. This is what the company guides for as well, a major increase in Rafale deliveries (20 in 2204) and a step up in Falcons (35 in 2024). We also hope that ASPs rise on the Falcon side with the 6X deliveries hopefully starting soon.

In terms of secular demand questions, the French defense budget has grown 40% and they are some of the most vocal in the EU about stepping up to the plate against Russia, since they have one of the biggest vested interests in a stronger and more independent Europe. The backlog for Dassault is a decade of Rafale making, and half a decade of Falcons even though they are BG&A. The backlog grew meaningfully on a major expansion of the French Rafale fleet.

In our last coverage of BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), we mentioned that the Dassault NGF (next generation fighter) program may become a solo venture, since there are continuous disagreement between the parties, ironically giving the British a clearer way into the EU defense budgets. We don't think it matters much for Dassault, since the French are likely going to be able to make up for the shortfall with investment in their own aviation industry thanks to the large budget increases.

Is Dassault stock a buy? Yes, cash is now productive and almost eclipses market cap. That's for the absolute case. In the directional case, we think earnings are going to rise nicely next year as well.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.