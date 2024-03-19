Opportunities In Second Liens And 'HELOCs'

Stevo24/iStock via Getty Images

By Mike Rupp

Second-lien mortgages and home equity lines of credit offer appealing exposure to high-quality, equity-rich borrowers.

Total U.S. home equity is currently north of $30 trillion. About $3 trillion of this, according to estimates, is available as collateral for mortgage borrowers with less than 80% of loan-to-value ratios in their homes today - suggesting potential for additional loan demand, and an opportunity for investors.

Given elevated mortgage rates, borrowers are turning to alternative methods such as second-lien mortgages and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), which have seen increased origination from banks and nonbank lenders alike. A second lien is a closed-end mortgage loan that is subordinate to your first lien and is issued in a lump sum at a fixed rate for a 20- to 30-year term. A HELOC is a line of credit that can be drawn upon and paid back multiple times over a preset period, typically 10 years, until it closes and requires repayment.

These structures can lower the cost of accessing equity compared to traditional options such as cash-out refinancing. For example, the combined rate for a borrower with a 3.5% first lien and a 10% second lien or HELOC is about 5.5%, on average, versus a cash-out refinancing at today's prevailing 30-year conforming rate of 6.95%.

Importantly, the products are different from those used prior to the Global Financial Crisis. Today's underwriting is much stricter, with second liens and HELOCs typically targeting prime borrowers with at least 50% equity in their home and allowing for a maximum draw of up to 20-30% of home value. Borrowers are using the proceeds for purposes such as home remodeling, debt consolidation and college tuition.

In our view, second lien and HELOC securitizations can complement a structured credit portfolio, offering attractive relative value, exposure to a growing sector, and a short-duration profile. Issuance was $4.5 billion last year and could grow to $8 billion in 2024. We've found that second-lien deals have been pricing 10-20 basis points wider than similarly rated nonqualified mortgages without the latter's exposure to alternative documentation and investor loans.

Within HELOCs, we are focused on investment-grade floating rate securities, which offer 30-40 basis points of spread above alternatives such as lower-rated agency credit risk transfer securities. Another benefit is that we expect the bonds to deleverage at a faster pace since borrowers typically prioritize paying down higher-coupon loans. These characteristics, combined with exposure to equity-rich prime borrowers, are key reasons why we think these securities are worth considering.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2024 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

