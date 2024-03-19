Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KRE: Other Shoe Likely To Drop, Sell Rating

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.87K Followers

Summary

  • SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF is a Sell for me, as I see little evidence that the banking woes of 2023 are past us. Same for those of 2008!
  • The KRE ETF's "modified equal weighting" system still leads to a top-heavy mix of banks whose stock prices correlate at the worst time, when there's a crisis.
  • I see KRE as a "rental position only" and not a long-term consideration for my ETF portfolio.

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background. Illustration of the concept of bank savings, financial investment and multiple sources of income

Dragon Claws

It is a year since the regional banking business was thrown into crisis, and I'm still not a fan of the industry's prospects. That's a 2-part situation. I continue to believe that the proverbial "other shoe" is more likely than not to

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.87K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KRE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on KRE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.