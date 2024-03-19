Dragon Claws

It is a year since the regional banking business was thrown into crisis, and I'm still not a fan of the industry's prospects. That's a 2-part situation. I continue to believe that the proverbial "other shoe" is more likely than not to drop, given the changing landscape and top-heaviness of the banking industry. And, as a career technician, I see a sustainable price breakout as a longshot for the SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE). There are so many places to fish in a stock market that has favored a small segment of the total equity ETF population, so I don't see a compelling reason to drop a line in the water here.

I rate KRE a sell for investing purposes (1 year or longer holding period). That said, any ETF I track can have its moments, and so I continue to follow it as a potential swing-trading vehicle.

Regional banks were once so "Americana." What happened?

Supporting local businesses by shopping at independent stores, eating at mom and pop shops, is what makes America special. The same can be said about community banks, which make up the majority of banks in the United States.

While it’s convenient to have a local bank down the street and know the staff personally, smaller banks just have too many secular headwinds working against them. And I don’t think those winds are likely to shift any time soon, if at all. Travel agents, local hardware store owners, and buggy whip salespeople will understand what I mean.

KRE: diversification that adds little alpha

The SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF is a $2.9 billion fund that owns more than 140 stocks classified by GICS as a regional bank. With a P/E ratio of 10.2x and a broad banking exposure, externally this ETF seems like an undervalued, well diversified option to add to a portfolio. However, just because something looks cheap doesn’t mean it’s a buy, and just because the fund tracks over 100 equities does not mean it is diversified.

Many ETFs that track sector indices are not highly diversified. Of the 11 S&P sector SPDRs, only Industrials is not very top-heavy. I'm OK with broader diversification, but only if it adds value. But in the case of regional banks and KRE, when it hits the fan, so to speak, there's no place to hide.

Here are the current top 10 holdings listed, and below is a chart of how the 6 largest (currently more than one-quarter of KRE's assets) and KRE itself handled the March 2023 banking crisis, until the Fed came to the rescue.

Seeking Alpha Data by YCharts

I favor quality over quantity, and there are too many common threads in this sector, since they all suffer from similar shifts in the way consumers do their banking, and how stubbornly high interest rates curtail lending. But there's a bigger concern here, and that deals with KRE's weighting system. FactSet claims that it is an equal-weighted ETF.

However, it specifically calls it a "modified" equal weighting approach. Yet when I take this from ETF's own website, I see different figures. Sure, there's a slight difference of one trading day, but it doesn't explain that gap in weightings from 2 different sources. I was already sanguine on the industry, so this doesn't help matters. And the bottom line is still that at the time diversification is most valuable, it is unlikely to help, as regional banks will instinctively be treated with the same brush by investors in the likely inevitable next crisis here.

SSGA.com

That other shoe: was 2023 the end of bank industry problems? Unlikely

With any investment, it’s important to look at the history of that industry, to make key notes of past events that could repeat themselves in the future. A prime example of patterns repeating themselves is the events that unfolded in 2023. Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, First Republic Bank, along with other banks totaling nearly $550 billion in assets, failed in March of 2023.

As I see it, there was no single, unanimous reason why all these banks failed, unlike the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. These banks failed less than a year ago for reasons like bank runs, a loan-to-deposit ratio of over 100%, raising rates causing declines in long-term bonds, creating massive losses on the balance sheet for these banks. We are still dealing with the failure to fix a lot of what caused Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson to drop to his knees back during the 2008 crisis. Banks have not been fixed, the government has not enacted enough regulations to prevent bank calamities in the future.

I assign a high likelihood that there will be another round of sweeping regional and community bank failures in the future. There are "too big to fail" institutions, but that's not what KRE focuses on. I'm steering clear of smaller, regional banks for two main reasons: consumer sentiment and balance sheet exposure to the real estate market.

According to the Federal Reserve, a regional bank is defined as one with assets between $10-$100 billion. A bank with assets above $100 billion is considered a large financial institution, while one below $10 billion is considered a community bank. In the past two decades, regional banks grew by 50%, while community banks declined by nearly the same amount. The decline in community banks is no surprise given consolidations, mergers and acquisitions, and higher regulatory costs, giving way to the rise of regional banks.

When people hear regional or community banks are failing, the first instinct for some is to run to their own regional bank and take out all their money. This, of course, causes bank runs, making these banks insolvent, essentially becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.

In 2023, the government bailed everyone out, meaning banks' uninsured depositors didn't lose their money. I am not among those that assume this is always going to be business as usual, since as we saw in 2008, there are events beyond the control of regulators and overseers. And, just saying, it has been a long time since a hedge fund or other "shadow banking system" source blew up and dented the banking system. Eventually enough will be enough, bank bailouts won't be the first aid kit, and that will in turn put more pressure on existing banks to make sure they have strong leadership, financial statements, and risk measures in place.

People tend to trust large banks more, given their renowned name, historical presence, and large exposure. To many people, the government is more likely to bail one of these large banks out should they collapse, than a small bank with billions of dollars less in assets under management. Therefore, I think in the coming years, these smaller banks will be merged or acquired with larger banks, essentially pushing their presence out of the industry. This is part of a banking cycle that tends to repeat itself over time, but the distance between cycles is just long enough for a big segment of the investment population to have forgotten. I re-watched the movie "The Big Short" recently, just to remind myself.

Technicals: not too happy

That's a 27-month down trend line, so while rallies can certainly occur, lower lows and lower highs are more likely, until that pattern is broken.

TC2000 (Rob Isbitts)

Due date approaching

Trillions of dollars worth of commercial real estate loans are coming due in the next few years. Banks with exposure to this industry are the most at risk, given the fact that Covid-19 altered the way people work, meaning there is less demand for office space. And, given that you can find nearly everything online, malls and shopping centers are also seeing a decrease in demand. Since these conditions weren't expected, many banking clients with these types of loans are not going to be able to pay the banks back.

And who has the most exposure to these types of loans? The answer of course is small, regional banks, who hold around 80% of total U.S. commercial real estate loans. So, when these companies fail to pay, banks are on the hook for covering the loss. Given regional banks have significantly less capital than large banks, they might not be able to cover their losses, ultimately leading to their downfall.

I could be too pessimistic, but I'll take that chance

Investing in regional banks is considered a riskier investment, when you compare it to investing in large, world renowned financial institutions. However, with these higher risks, come the potential for higher rewards. Unlike larger banks, regional banks can have a connection to the town or region they are in.

And, seeing as they have to compete with the biggest institutions, regional banks offer a variety of financial products with rates and fees equal to large banks, but with better accessibility and customer service. Still, this would not be the first in-person-relationship industry to fade in significance. Ask the local drugstore owner in your community, who was replaced by a few giants during the past 20 years. Despite the positives of regional and community banks, I think this sector will slowly become obsolete, as economic conditions force these banks to fail, therefore, I am keeping my money out of this sector.

I am a risk-manager first, and I classify ETFs I use in my portfolio into 2 categories: the ones I am willing to own, and those I am only willing to "rent" for months or even weeks at a time. KRE is a rental-only for me, and I'm not renting it now. So, to convert that to a standard rating, it is a Sell for me.