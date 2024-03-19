Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VBR: The Elusive Catch-Up Trade In Small Cap Value Stocks

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
8.29K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF is still underperforming the S&P500.
  • The Fed might not be able to engineer a soft-landing due to the sticky inflation, and this does not favor a rotation to small cap value.
  • The earnings growth expectation for small cap value stocks has been downgraded, while the PE multiple has risen.
Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

The initial bullish thesis

I recently (January 18) recommended buying the Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR), basically as a catch-up trade.

The VBR buy recommendation was initiated in January when the Fed was expected to aggressively cut

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
8.29K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VBR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VBR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.