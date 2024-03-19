Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 19, 2024 6:28 PM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.35K Followers

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 19, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rosana Avolio - Director of IR, Strategic Planning and Corporate Market Intelligence
Pedro Freitas - Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Bischoff - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Luiz Carvalho - UBS
Pedro Soares - BTG Pactual
Gabriel Barra - Citibank
Matias Vammalle - BlueBay

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to Braskem's Fourth Quarter and Year 2023 Results Conference Call. With us here today, we have Mr. Roberto Bischoff, Braskem's CEO; Mr. Pedro Freitas, Braskem's CFO; and Ms. Rosana Avolio, Investor Relations, strategic planning and corporate market intelligence Director.

We inform you that this event is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. After Braskem's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. At that time, further restrictions will be given. [Operator Instructions]. Remind you that participants will be able to register via the website questions for Braskem, which will be answered after the end of the conference by the IR department.

Before proceeding, we would like to clarify that any statements that may be made during this conference call regarding Braskem's business prospects, prospections, operational and financial goals [indiscernible] beliefs and assumptions of the company's management as well as information currently available to Braskem. Future considerations are not a guarantee of performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as they refer to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.

Investors and analysts should understand that general conditions, industry conditions and other operational factors may affect Braskem's future results and may lead to results that differ materially from those expressed in such future conditions.

Now, I will turn the conference over to Rosana Avolio, Investor Relations, Strategic Planning and Corporate Market Intelligence Director. Ms. Avolio, you may begin your presentation.

Recommended For You

About BAK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.