Introduction

On March 13, 2024, WisdomTree Investments announced a special rebalancing for its dividend indexes to reflect a change in policy by Meta Platforms (META), set to make its first dividend payment to shareholders on March 26, 2024. While Meta's 0.40% forward dividend yield won't catch the eyes of income investors, it is significant for WisdomTree's Domestic Dividend Indexes, as many are dividend-dollar-weighted, meaning securities are weighted by the product of their dividend yield and shares outstanding. Moreover, as noted by Alejandro Saltiel, Head of Indexes, U.S. at WisdomTree, Meta's $5 billion quarterly cash outlay is relatively conservative for the social media giant worth $1.23 trillion, suggesting there's plenty of room for growth. This makes it a particularly interesting add for the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW), a rare large-cap value ETF that's outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since its May 2013 inception.

Last September, I considered DGRW alongside the newly-launched WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRW), concluding that its high-quality focus would likely result in strong long-term returns. Today, I will evaluate DGRW against the Schwab U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (SCHD), which also rebalanced on Monday. DGRW has a better track record and more dividend growth potential, but there are important tradeoffs dividend investors should consider. I'll also examine how well these two popular funds complement each other, as it's likely neither perfectly suits any readers' investment objectives. I look forward to discussing these details below, and I hope you enjoy the read.

DGRW Overview

Strategy Discussion

DGRW tracks the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index, selecting 300 dividend-paying U.S. companies based on earnings growth and three-year return on assets and equity. As mentioned above, DGRW is dividend-dollar weighted, a cross between a market-cap-weighting scheme and a dividend-yield weighting theme. By incorporating a company's size into the methodology, DGRW assigns greater weight to larger and more profitable companies, and the dividend element ensures the Index emphasizes the value factor, albeit less so than competitors like SCHD.

DGRW reconstitutes annually in December and applies an 8% weight cap to individual securities and a 20% cap to sectors. The exceptions are Real Estate (10%) and Technology (30%), which explains why DGRW has nearly 30% allocated to Technology after the special rebalancing.

It's unusual for Technology to have such high exposure in a dividend ETF. However, while the fund's name might mislead some investors, the Index emphasizes quality, and Technology is among the highest-quality sectors. To ignore it would risk significant underperformance on total returns, and that's why WisdomTree suggests DGRW can be used to complement high-yielding dividend strategies. Hence, my interest is in how well it pairs with SCHD.

Performance

DGRW is one of only a handful of dividend-themed ETFs to compete well with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the last decade. The graph below, covering the period from June 1, 2013, to March 18, 2024, highlights how DGRW only recently gave up its total return lead over SPY. Still, as measured by the Sharpe and Sortino Ratios, risk-adjusted returns are better, and DGRW has demonstrated that a blended approach to size and dividends works.

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHD also delivered total returns close to SPY until last year, when it began to lag substantially. This is because SCHD lacks sufficient sales and earnings per share growth, and unfortunately, that did not improve with its March 2024 reconstitution.

However, SCHD has delivered substantially more dividend growth. On a $10,000 investment on January 1, 2014, SCHD would produce $972 of income in 2023 (assuming reinvested dividends) compared to $537 for DGRW. While I doubt SCHD's dividend growth will be nearly as high moving forward, its trailing dividend yield is about 2x more, making it more attractive for income investors closer to retirement age.

Portfolio Visualizer

It's unlikely either ETF fits your investment profile perfectly. Again, that's why WisdomTree and most financial planners emphasize the importance of diversification by style, strategy, and even manager, to reduce risk.

DGRW Analysis

Meta Platform's Impact

Remember that DGRW's Index underwent its annual reconstitution in December, so Monday's special rebalancing only included Meta at a 1.42% allocation. Apple (AAPL) also saw its allocation increase from 4.23% to 4.50%, as the stock is down 10% YTD, and rebalancing involves buying winning stocks and selling losing stocks. However, no other stock had more than a 0.06% allocation change.

DGRW Fundamentals By Company

The following table highlights selected metrics for DGRW's top 25 holdings, which total 59.26% of the portfolio. As shown, Meta Platforms' inclusion had a negligible impact on the fund, though estimated earnings per share growth improved marginally (8.82% to 9.08%).

The Sunday Investor

Here are four ways how DGRW differentiates itself from SCHD:

1. DGRW has substantially better growth metrics, both historical and estimated. Its constituents have grown sales by an annualized 8.62% over the last five years compared to 5.55% for SCHD, and Wall Street analysts expected 6.69% and 9.08% sales and earnings per share growth for the year ahead. Unfortunately, SCHD's growth rates only declined with its latest rebalancing, which should concern dividend growth investors. While DGRW has plenty of room to grow dividends organically, SCHD relies primarily on synthetic dividend growth via scheduled rebalancings and reconstitutions which involve selling low-yielding stocks and buying high-yielding stocks.

2. DGRW trades at 23.29x forward earnings, or 19.93x, using the harmonic weighted average method favored by firms like Morningstar. Regardless of the calculation method, the valuation is substantially higher than SCHD's, and that's the price you pay for higher growth.

3. DGRW's Index dividend yield is 1.94%, and after deducting the ETF's 0.28% expense ratios, investors should net approximately 1.68%. This figure is nearly identical to the ETF's 1.67% trailing dividend yield but far less than SCHD's 3.38% trailing dividend yield.

Seeking Alpha

As noted in my SCHD reconstitution article, I expect its yield to increase to around 3.87% based on current prices. Thus, there's undoubtedly a huge gap between the two funds. Arguably, they don't even belong in the same category, though DGRW's valuation is consistently a few points lower than SPY's.

4. DGRW's quality is excellent. It has a 9.38/10 profit score, which I derived using individual Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, 21.08% net margins, and 18.34% free cash flow margins. SCHD also has a 9.38/10 profit score but net and free cash flow margins of 17.68% and 14.84%, respectively. These metrics are slightly worse, so I give the edge to DGRW on the fund's ability to increase dividends. Still, regarding willingness to increase dividends, SCHD is better. Its constituents have an 8.30/10 Dividend Consistency Score compared to 7.91 for DGRW.

Fund Overlap

As I mentioned earlier, it's unlikely that either ETF will suit your investment style perfectly. WisdomTree floated the possibility of DGRW complementing a high-yield strategy, and after reviewing the constituent weightings in DGRW and SCHD, I agree. There's only a 22.68% overlap by weight, with 20% accounted by just ten holdings, as follows:

AbbVie (ABBV): 3.88% Home Depot (HD): 3.06% Coca-Cola (KO): 2.57% PepsiCo (PEP): 2.17% Cisco Systems (CSCO): 2.00% Texas Instruments (TXN): 1.56% Amgen (AMGN): 1.41% United Parcel Service (UPS): 1.39% Lockheed Martin (LMT): 0.96% EOG Resources (EOG): 0.93%

Since DGRW emphasizes growth and SCHD emphasizes value, combining the two to arrive at your desired dividend yield makes sense. Both are high-quality funds, which helps. You'll still experience some ups and downs, but high-quality stocks tend to outperform over the long run. Remarkably, only one of DGRW's holdings, NRG Energy (NRG), reported a net loss over the last year, and it only accounts for 0.13% of the portfolio.

Other high-quality alternatives are also worth considering. For example, SPY's overlap with SCHD is even less at 8.27%, with correspondingly higher estimated earnings growth and valuation ratios. Combining these ETFs results in a portfolio almost right in the middle between large-cap value and large-cap blend. Combining DGRW and SCHD will push you closer to large-cap value, but it depends on your risk tolerance, income needs, and overall objectives.

Investment Recommendation

After the special rebalancing, DGRW's fundamentals did not materially change. Its 1.68% expected yield indicates it primarily emphasizes quality over dividends, but its low overlap with SCHD suggests it complements high-yield ETFs well. DGRW's 9.08% estimated earnings per share growth rate is necessary to avoid substantial underperformance in rising markets. Although its 23.29x forward P/E is high, it might be worth the cost.

Investors should consider other high-quality alternatives, including VIG, DGRO, and CGDV. DGRW is the most expensive of the four, so while it's not my preference, it deserves consideration, especially from value investors looking for more exposure to the growth factor. Therefore, I've assigned a "hold" rating to DGRW, and I look forward to answering your questions in the comments below. Thank you for reading.