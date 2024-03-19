Reptile8488

The Promise and Peril of Recursion's Innovative Pipeline

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) is up 35% since my September "buy" recommendation, outpacing SP500 gains of 18% during the same period. The stock has been buoyed by notable investments from the likes of NVIDIA (NVDA) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).

According to Recursion, they utilize artificial intelligence for drug discovery, targeting high unmet needs. Lead programs include treatments for Cerebral Cavernous Malformation [CCM], Neurofibromatosis Type 2 [NF2], and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis.

Recursion reported Q4 earnings on February 27. Operating revenue totaled $10,624,000. This was from their Roche partnership. Recursion spends a significant amount on R&D, especially given the youthfulness of their pipeline, with $69,482,000 expensed. Their net loss for the quarter totaled $94,996,000. With this type of spending, investors will demand high expectations from data and collaborations.

Recursion anticipates two key catalysts later this year: Phase 2 data in CCM and NF2. The most immediate will be Phase 2 data (SYCAMORE), expected in Q3, in CCM, where they are evaluating REC-994. According to the company, there are no approved therapies for CCM. CCM is a vascular disease that, because of malformations within the brain, leads to neurological symptoms like seizures, headaches, and strokes. For mild cases, observation with regular MRIs is suggested. For more serious cases, drugs can be utilized to manage symptoms (e.g., antiepileptics for seizures). In some cases, surgical removal of lesions may be considered, but this is a high-risk alternative. Recursion's study is measuring safety and tolerability as the primary outcome measures but will also shed light on efficacy (e.g., patient reported outcomes and size and number of lesions on MRI). Recursion's drug, REC-994, is described as an "orally bioavailable small molecule superoxide scavenger." Phase 1 data in healthy volunteers supported once-daily dosing and was well-tolerated. In preclinical data in mice, 994 "demonstrated a statistically significant decrease in the number of small-size lesions, with a trend toward a decrease in the number of mid-size lesions."

994 is actually tempol, which is not a new compound. A 2014 paper identified two repurposed drugs for the potential treatment of CCM. One was tempol, and the other was vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). According to their work, vitamin D3, widely available over-the-counter, actually appears to be the better solution compared to tempol for its ability to reduce lesions (Figure 5D). Obviously, repurposing an OTC vitamin for this condition wouldn't have been a profitable pursuit for Recursion. Targeting oxidative stress, however, makes sense here. Oxidative stress promotes vascular inflammation and tends to exacerbate the symptoms of CCM. However, in my view, the preclinical work doesn't inspire conviction ("mice receiving tempol had a marginally significant reduction in lesions, P=0.052") and the fact that vitamin D may be just as effective for CCM, if not more, may hang over 994.

There's a lot more in Recursion's pipeline, but it may be prudent to reduce the position ahead of Q3 CCM data; hence, I feel like increased caution and a downgrade to Hold are warranted.

Financial Health

According to their balance sheet, Recursion reported $391 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31. They have a healthy current ratio over 5, which bodes well for their ability to cover any short-term liabilities.

Net cash used in operating activities for the year ending December 31 totaled $287 million. This implies a monthly cash burn of nearly $24 million. If we divide their most liquid assets by this figure, it suggests their cash runway is 16 months.

Because preclinical biotechnology companies do not typically wait until the last moment to raise cash, I'd estimate the odds of Recursion raising capital within the next twelve months as "high." The extent of any dilution/debt, however, may be mitigated by existing or new partnerships.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha, Recursion has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion. Its stock has outperformed the broader market (SP500) by a margin of 15% over the past six months. Although the recent price drop below key moving averages may signal some weakness in the coming weeks.

Short interest is high at 22.68% of the float, signaling extreme pessimism among market participants. Insider trading is net negative, with a 1.5 million difference between shares bought and sold within the past twelve months. Institutional activity is notably bullish, with the likes of Ark Investment Management and Vanguard increasing their positions. Overall, Recursion saw 49 million shares increase and 7.6 million decrease.

Overall, I'd describe Recursion's market sentiment as "mixed." There is obvious interest among institutional investors, who may be betting on AI trends. However, individual investors, including insiders, appear cautious.

My Analysis and Recommendation

There's a lot going on with Recursion. They are developing a few drugs on their own and also focusing on partnerships for their drug delivery platform. The investments in both will require significant returns to justify their market capitalization.

Recursion will need cash soon and Q3 CCM data may serve as a key catalyst. However, as discussed above, this is not a high-confidence event. Subsequently, it may be wise for investors who are holding RXRX to reduce their position heading into CCM data and for prospective investors to hold off on buying until further clarity on their lead program and their financial standing. But, as usual and as with any stock, it all depends on your risk tolerance. Recursion has been and will likely continue to be a high beta stock, so good news could lead to massive rallies and bad news could lead to significant losses. So, Recursion should likely only be considered in a well-diversified portfolio to reduce idiosyncratic risks (e.g., clinical trial failure, dilution, etc.). For me, this is a Hold and reevaluate after CCM data.