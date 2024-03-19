Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 19, 2024 8:49 PM ETPrecigen, Inc. (PGEN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.43K Followers

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Harasym - Vice President, Investor Relations
Helen Sabzevari - President & Chief Executive Officer
Harry Thomasian - Chief Financial Officer
Jim Shaffer - Head of our Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Jason Butler - Citizens JMP
Jennifer Kim - Cantor Fitzgerald
Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright
Brian Cheng - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Precigen Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Update Call. At this time, all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to Steve Harasym, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steve Harasym

Thank you and I apologize for any technical difficulty here. Again, welcome to our 2023 full year financial call. With me are CEO, Helen Sabzevari; CFO, Harry Thomasian and Jim Shaffer. Please refer to our most recent filings for our forward looking statements.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Helen. Thank you.

Helen Sabzevari

Thank you, Steve, and thank you to everyone for joining us. And, again, apologies for this little bit of technical problems. But I think we are going through a very, very transformative year. 2024 is poised to be a transformational year for Precigen. We are on track to present a pivotal Phase 2 data for our lead asset PRGN-2012 in Q2 and intend on submitting our BLA in the second half of 2024. This is due in part to the positive guidance and pathway provided by the FDA and to the tireless work done by our team over the last several years, starting from discovery in 2020 all the way to the potential filings in 2024.

Recommended For You

About PGEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PGEN

Trending Analysis

Trending News