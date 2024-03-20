Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Huntington Ingalls Industries: A Dividend Contender With Strong Financials And A Bright Outlook

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.56K Followers

Summary

  • Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls had a strong year in 2023, with record revenue and double-digit earnings growth.
  • The company is expected to continue delivering strong financial performance due to government contracts and increased defense spending.
  • Huntington Ingalls has a low payout ratio and strong cash flows, supporting further dividend growth.
  • I have a price target of $309, offering investors nearly 7% upside from the current price.
  • The company faces risks, mainly from geopolitical issues. They also face risks from competitors. HII lost the Frigate X contract to shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

Aircraft Carrier USS Ronald Reagn (CVN 75)

Introduction

As a retired Navy veteran and someone who spent a great deal of their career onboard Naval ships, I thought it was only right to cover shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), a company I became very familiar with

The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

