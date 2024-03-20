FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been following Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN:CA) (OTCPK:LUNMF) for several years now as I consider it to be one of the best-managed copper companies out there. The Lundin family has an excellent reputation in the commodities sector (mainly known for their hard rock mining companies and projects, but the energy divisions are also held in high regard). Its mines are located all over the world which helps to spread and reduce the geopolitical risks. As most of the mines have a pretty long remaining mine life, I still consider Lundin Mining to offer an excellent exposure to the copper price.

Data by YCharts

A closer look at the 2023 results

In 2023, Lundin Mining posted a record-high copper production with just under 315,000 tonnes of copper on a 100% basis thanks to the acquisition of the stake in the large Caserones mine, which was completed in the summer of 2023. The Q4 production rate was an even more impressive 103,000 tonnes of copper which obviously also is a quarterly record for the company.

Lundin Mining Investor Relations

The strong copper output in 2023 resulted in a total revenue of $3.4B, and this is based on an average realized price of $3.82 per pound of copper, as you can see above. The company was able to generate a gross profit of $652M on that revenue, a lower result compared to the preceding year due to higher operating expenses and higher depreciation and amortization expenses. That being said, Lundin Mining spent substantially less cash on exploration and business development expenses and although the total interest expenses increased, the pre-tax income decrease by just over 10% which is a decent result given the volatility in the metals prices and the higher interest expenses.

Lundin Mining Investor Relations

The bottom line shows a net income of $315M of which $242M was attributable to the shareholders of Lundin Mining. This resulted in an EPS of $0.31.

Looking at the cash flow result, the company reported a total operating cash flow of $1.02B but this includes an $80M investment in the working capital position and it excludes the $108M in interest and lease payments. Additionally, we should also deduct the $55M in cash payments to non-controlling interests as we are obviously mainly interested in Lundin’s performance.

Lundin Mining Investor Relations

This results in an adjusted operating cash flow of $933M while the total capex was $1B. You’d think the company was clearly free cash flow negative and while that is correct, there’s more than meets the eye here.

First of all, there is an important difference between sustaining capex and growth capex. Additionally, as the acquisition of Caserones was only completed halfway 2023, the full-year results don’t really offer a good overview. Fortunately the company has also provided a breakdown of the free cash flow from operations and based on the company’s own calculation, the free cash flow was approximately $117M in the last quarter of 2023.

Lundin Mining Investor Relations

While that sounds great, keep in mind this is the ‘operating’ free cash flow and it excludes the interest payments, the lease payments and the payments to non-controlling interests. Once you include these elements, the net free cash flow on the corporate level is likely just half or slightly less than half the reported free cash flow result.

That sounds pretty low, and that’s a correct assumption. Unfortunately that’s due to the high production cost of the copper. Although the C1 cash costs are pretty reasonable (around $2/pound for the two largest mines), there are quite a bit of sustaining capex elements and in FY 2023 the AISC per pound on Candelaria and Caserones was respectively $3.34 and $3.03 per pound.

Lundin Mining Investor Relations

This also explains why Lundin Mining should be seen as an interesting call option on the copper price. An average realized copper price increase from $3.82 to $4.00 is just 5%. But the margin on the AISC would increase from $0.60 per pound (rounded) on the largest mines to $0.80 per pound, a 33% increase.

The guidance for 2024 and why the copper price is important

Lundin Mining has obviously also already published its guidance for the current financial year. The company expects to produce a total of 366,000-400,000 tonnes of copper this year at an average production cost that should be pretty competitive in the current pricing environment. Keep in mind the company reports the production guidance for Candelaria and Caserones on a 100% basis although it owns just 80% and 51% respectively.

Lundin Mining Investor Relations

The company does have an option to acquire an additional 19% stake in the Caserones mine for a cash payment of $350M. Exercising this option would increase the attributable copper production by approximately 25,000 tonnes per year.

Lundin also provided a three year outlook. While the copper production rates will remain relatively stable, the total gold production will likely decrease by approximately 5-10% while the nickel production will tail off as well with an anticipated production decrease of approximately 50% in the next two years.

Lundin Mining Investor Relations

On the other hand, the zinc production is expected to increase by in excess of 10% to approximately half a billion pounds per year. Although the zinc price has been pretty weak lately, lower TC/RC charges indicate the zinc market is getting stronger as the smelters are trying harder to find sufficient smelter feed.

Investment thesis

Although Lundin Mining has a substantial gold and zinc output, I still predominantly consider it a copper company and an interesting way to gain exposure to the strengthening copper price. Lundin Mining definitely isn’t cheap right now as the current share count of almost 775M shares results in a market capitalization of approximately $7.5B. Fortunately the balance sheet remains strong – even after the acquisition of the Caserones stake – with a net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities) of approximately $840M.

I currently have no position in Lundin Mining anymore but I think the company remains one of the more attractive opportunities to increase my exposure to the copper price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.