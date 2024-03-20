Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria: 9% Yield And Huge Value Creation

Mar. 20, 2024 7:00 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) StockBUD90 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Altria Group is monetizing its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev to fund share repurchases, creating shareholder value.
  • MO's decision to sell BUD shares makes sense due to BUD's unconvincing growth, high valuation, and low dividend.
  • By selling BUD shares and buying back its own shares, Altria can increase earnings per share and make its dividend more sustainable.
People surrounded stacks of coins. Fundraising and charity. Corporation, joint venture. Fair distribution of income among team members. Development use of budget funds. Investment groups. Corruption

Andrii Yalanskyi

Article Thesis

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is a leading tobacco player in North America. The company trades at an undemanding valuation and offers a very nice dividend yield of almost 9%, with more dividend increases being expected for the

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
50.08K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan's primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

