Elevator Pitch
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) shares are assigned a Buy investment rating. Earlier, I wrote about CHH's 2024 financial outlook in my previous update published on October 10, 2023.
This article
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!