Summary

  • CHH has abandoned plans to buy its peer Wyndham Hotels, which means that it has the potential to allocate more capital to other areas.
  • Choice Hotels recently disclosed the expansion of its share buyback plan and the opening of a new midscale extended stay hotel in Georgia.
  • The stock continues to be rated as a Buy, taking into account its recent developments, which I view as favorable.
Receptionist talking customers at hotel lobby

FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) shares are assigned a Buy investment rating. Earlier, I wrote about CHH's 2024 financial outlook in my previous update published on October 10, 2023.

This article

