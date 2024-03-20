Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Motorola Solutions: APX NEXT Replacement Cycle Persists In FY 2024

Mar. 20, 2024 3:24 AM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Stock
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
890 Followers

Summary

  • Motorola Solutions reported strong Q4 FY23 results with 5% organic revenue growth and 5.8% adjusted operating profit growth.
  • The APX NEXT replacement cycle continues to drive growth, with organic revenue rate around 10% in the post-pandemic period.
  • The increasing mix towards software and services, accounting for 37.4% of total revenue, is expected to contribute to margin expansion and recurring growth.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) reported their Q4 FY23 result on February 8th with a robust growth. I initiated my ‘Buy’ thesis in my previous coverage, highlighting their strong growth in the

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
890 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.