Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arcadium Lithium: Lithium Prices Will Rise Again

Mar. 20, 2024 3:26 AM ETArcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) Stock
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Livent Corporation and Allkem Limited have merged to form Arcadium Lithium plc, providing an opportunity to invest in a forgotten stock.
  • The merger is expected to result in cost-saving synergies and a boost in lithium production by 40% annually in 2024.
  • The stock valuation is currently low, making it an attractive investment considering the forecasted production growth and potential for lithium prices to spike again.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

3D Render White Blue Lithium Batteries abstract concept

D3signAllTheThings

The lithium stocks are bouncing along the bottom and the recent merger between Livent Corporation and Allkem Limited to form Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) could provide an opportunity to scoop up a forgotten stock in the

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to start 2024, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
46.95K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ALTM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALTM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALTM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALTM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.