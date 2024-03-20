Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor: I Deeply Regret Selling

A.J. Button
Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is a major chip manufacturing company that gets the bulk of NVIDIA and Apple's business.
  • TSMC's non-NVIDIA business can sustain growth even if NVIDIA's growth goes bust.
  • TSMC's competitive position and strong financials make it an attractive investment which I value at $211.
  • I sold all my TSM shares a little over a month ago. Though I realized an 18% total return, I consider the move to have been a severe mistake.
View of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant.

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is one of the most important chip companies in the world. The contract manufacturer to NVIDIA (NVDA), Apple (AAPL) and other chip giants, it has one of the most

This article was written by

A.J. Button
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

