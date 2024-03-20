yujie chen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a newly listed subsidiary of China’s largest sportswear conglomerate ANTA Sports. Amer Sports’ portfolio includes global iconic brands such as Arc’teryx, Salomon, Wilson, and Peak Performance. Amer Sports was acquired in 2019 by a consortium consisting of ANTA Sports, an investment vehicle owned by Lululemon’s founder Chip Wilson, and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY). With ANTA’s impressive track record of turning around both Fila and Descente by combining the best of ANTA’s management expertise and brands power, I believe ANTA Sports can repeat the success with Amer Sports. However, Amer Sports is trading at a large premium comparing to its peers, therefore, I am assigning a “hold” rating for the stock.

Introduction of Amer Sports

According to Amer Sports’ F-1 registration statement, Amer Sports Corporation was founded in Helsinki, Finland, in 1950, and was listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in 1977. On April 1, 2019, Amer Sports Corporation was acquired by a consortium consisting of ANTA Sports Products Limited (a sportswear company in China, “ANTA Sports”), FountainVest Partners (private equity firm in Asia), Anamered Investments Inc. (an investment vehicle owned by Chip Wilson) and Tencent Holdings Limited.

Amer Sports has three reportable segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance and Ball & Racquet Sports, each segment is led by one core brand: Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson.

Amer Sports

Founded in 1989, “Arc’teryx is a technical outdoor apparel brand inspired by the Canadian Coast Mountains and built on the principle of obsessive, precise design and production.” Salomon was founded in 1947 in the French Alps, it is a premium brand for outdoor footwear and apparel. Wilson was founded in 1914 in Chicago, Illinois. It is “a leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories.”

Amer Sports didn’t breakdown revenue by brands in its Q4 2023 earnings release but according to the registration statement, Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson accounted for almost 60% of Amer Sports’ 2022 revenue and more than 90% of Amer Sports’ revenue for the first nine months of 2023.

Amer Sports form F-1

Of the three core brands, Arc’teryx saw the fastest growth. According to Amer Sports Q4 2023 earnings call, for Q4 2023, Technical Apparel’s segment revenue grew 26% led by Arc’teryx’s super strong growth particularly in China. Outdoor Performance’s segment revenue only grew 2%, and Ball & the Racket declined 3%.

Obviously Arc’teryx will be the growth engine for Amer Sports in the next 2-3 years, especially in the Greater China region. Arc’teryx opened its first store in China in 2015. Since ANTA's acquisition, Arc’teryx has grown its directly owned store base in China to 63, according to Amer Sports registration statement. During Q4's earnings call, management indicated that Amer Sports will continue to open "more new larger Arc’teryx stores" in China in 2024.

Key to Amer Sports’ future performance is repeating ANTA’s playbook, which ANTA has used to successfully turn around the Fila and Descente brands. Therefore, by reviewing the Fila turnaround case, investors can get a sense of what ANTA might do to transform Amer Sports.

Fila's turnaround

Fila was founded in 1911 in Biella, Italy. According to this article, Belle, one of the largest sportswear retailers in China, acquired Fila in 2007. However, Belle "faced challenges due to the specific skill set and experience required to develop an international sports brand in China". Therefore, Belle decided to dispose of the Fila business and focus on its own footwear business. In 2009, "ANTA Sports stepped in and acquired Belle’s stake in the joint venture, becoming the exclusive licensee of the Fila brand in the Greater China area".

When Anta acquired Fila in 2009, File’s revenue was only 18.5 million yuan. By the end of 2022, Fila has become a 20-billion-yuan brand for ANTA, an extraordinary growth of over 1000 times. To say this is a miracle is an understatement.

ANTA’s strategy for transforming Fila includes both branding initiatives and distribution channel transformation. For branding, according to a case study by the Reverse Group, ANTA rebranded Fila, redesigned Fila’s stores and partnered with star celebrities to appeal to the young generation of consumers. The rebranding effort was hugely successful.

In terms of distribution channel change, ANTA changed Fila's distribution system from a wholesale model to the DTC (direct-to-consumer) model. According to this article, “FILA’s President for Greater China, Yao WeiXiong, firmly believes that direct-to-consumer (DTC) model is the most effective approach, and the company plans to continue this model in the future.” By going DTC, Fila can “generate deep consumer insights, improve sales efficiency, and better react to consumers’ feedback.”

ANTA is implementing some of the above successful strategies on Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson. Most importantly, ANTA is focusing on the executing the DTC model. During Q4’s earnings call, management explained that for the Arc’teryx brand,

"in both stores and online, the DTC channel experienced strong traffic and the commercial trends. The brand achieved key milestones in its DTC evolution in 2023, including premium flagship openings in Osaka, Beijing, Toronto, and the most recently, our 20,000 square foot store in Shanghai, that's taken the brand's retail presentation to new highs.”

For Salomon, “DTC experienced strong growth, while wholesale declined due to the challenging comparison versus Q4 2022.” For the Ball & Racquet segment, revenue in DTC grew double digits in Great China and APAC.

It is clear that ANTA’s DTC strategy is working and at the same time, wholesale revenue has declined. However, profitability has dramatically improved. Amer Sports’ adjusted operating margin has improved from 7.5% in 2020 to 9.1% in 2023. Margin expansion was mostly driven by increasing sales contribution of the Technical Apparel segment, which has much higher operating margin than Outdoor Performance and Ball & Racquet Sports. Once ANTA fully implement the DTC strategy for Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson, profitability will improve even more.

Amer Sports Investor Presentation

Financial projections and valuation

In my model for Amer Sports, I am assuming a 15% revenue growth for both 2024 and 2025, which is in-line with management’s guidance from the Q4 earnings deck. I am also assuming a 50bps annual margin expansion, which is at the midpoint of management guidance of annual 30-70 bps margin expansion guidance.

author's estimate

In terms of valuation, I used TTM EV/sales multiple and assigned a 20% premium to sector median Amer Sports to account for Amer Sports’ iconic global brands power. I used management’s pro-forma net debt figure and assume it stays the same in 2025, even though it’s likely to decrease.

author's estimate

Based on these assumptions and valuations, it looks like Amer Sports is currently a little bit overvalued.

Risks to consider

The first risk to Amer Sports is the potential slowdown of Arc’teryx’s growth in China. Arc’teryx has experienced enormous growth in China due to ANTA’s DTC model and branding initiatives. As Arc’teryx opens up more stores, it may become less appealing to the core luxury consumer group as the brand value may get diluted.

The second risk to Amer Sports is the rise of counterfeit products in China. Amer Sports’ success has attracted very high-quality counterfeit product manufacturers in China, especially for the Arc’teryx brand. If Amer Sports can’t contain the spread of counterfeit products, both its brand value and sales will be adversely impacted.

Lastly, Amer Sports is subject to economic cycles. Weak demand in Europe, U.S or China will drag down the group’s performance.

Conclusion

Amer Sports has the potential to become a financially successful global powerhouse due to its collection of iconic brands and ANTA’s management expertise. However, it appears that investors have priced in such optimism as the stock trades at a large premium over its peers. Given the potential downside at the current level, I am assigning a “hold” rating for Amer Sports.