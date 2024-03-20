Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLC: Robust Outlook To Turbocharge Runway Potential

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
280 Followers

Summary

  • Communication Services sector had a strong performance in 2023, led by stocks like Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Alphabet.
  • The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has outperformed the S&P 500 Index on a trailing 1-year basis.
  • XLC is a beneficiary of tailwinds in the communication services and digital ad stocks, making it a strong long-term prospect.

Global Network - USA, United States Of America, North America - Global Business, Flight Routes, Connection Lines

DKosig

Investment Thesis

2023 was a year of strong performance for the Communication Services sector. Stocks like Meta Platforms (META), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG) led the rebound from the front as their individual

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
280 Followers
Uttam has over 10 years of experience in investing strategy and macroanalysis. He runs a family fund office from beautiful Vancouver which focuses on profitable growth income in rapidly changing economic landscape. Having worked for some of the world's largest technology companies such as Apple and Google, Uttam is the quintessential data enthusiast with an eye for spotting trends at the intersection of technology, finance and geopolitics. He is also the co-founder of the award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which he co-founded with his wife Amrita Roy who is also a fellow contributor on Seeking Alpha. Uttam offers daily updates on stocks, weekly/monthly reviews of companies earnings and trends in the sectors and quarterly roadmaps on how the industries are planning their financials for the upcoming year. Through his work, Uttam aims to help investors to rapidly grasp financial aspects of a company or an industry to secure higher returns in the portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XLC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News