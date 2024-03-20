Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CenterPoint Energy's Growth Offsets Increased Share Issuance

Mar. 20, 2024 5:34 AM ETCenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • CenterPoint Energy shares have underperformed in the past year, but the company has favorable geographic positioning and potential for dividend growth.
  • Bond yields have a significant impact on utility stocks like CenterPoint Energy, and interest rate movements can drive share price performance.
  • The company's financial performance has been solid, with earnings and dividends rising in 2023, and it is focused on growing its rate base in the high-growth Texas market.
  • That said, increased equity issuance does increase the risk dividend growth comes in at the low end of long-term targets.

Texas Power Grid To Be Tested With Incoming Winter Chills

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) have been a poor performer over the past year, essentially treading water during what has been a strong bull market run. Since recommending shares as a “buy” in

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.62K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News