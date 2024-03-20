skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

My last coverage of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was in January 2023, and I recommended a hold rating as I saw visible headwinds that could impact its FY23 performance. Contrary to my worry, the stock has done really well since my initial price of ~$9, touching near $14 today. This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I am upgrading my rating from hold to buy as I am expecting FY24 to be the start of the recovery growth cycle. Accelerating growth should result in high incremental margins that result in margin expansion.

Investment thesis

In the latest results, HAYW reported 4Q23 revenue of $279 million, which is slightly above the street estimates of $272 million. In North America, revenue grew 10% to $238 million, driven primarily by pricing and pulled-forward demand, resulting in strong volume growth. As for Europe and ROW, performance did not fare as well; sales declined by 4% to $40.3 million, despite a 4% benefit from pricing contributions and FX tailwinds. Gross margin did very well, coming in at a record of 49.2%, up 140 bps sequentially. The better-than-expected gross profit performance led to strong adj. EBITDA growth of 42% to $76 million, coming in slightly above the street estimate of $74 million.

After waiting for the entire FY23, 4Q23 has finally shown positive growth, a very positive signal that suggests a turnaround is around the corner. Management also gave a very positive FY24 guide that further reinforces my bullish view. In FY24, HAYW expects revenue to grow between 2 and 7%, which implies a revenue range of $1.01 to $1.06 billion. This is a very encouraging guide, as (1) it signals positive growth momentum continuing into FY24; (2) 4Q23 performance has not seen a slowdown coming into FY24 as management laid out this guide in late February (29 Feb), which basically gave management 2 months of 1Q24 data. Moreover, this growth is going to see volume tailwinds from:

Normalization of inventory channels; Strong early buy programs, and strength in the US repair and replace market; and Potential rebound of larger projects in North America when rates get cut

The last point is one particular point to note, as I think it might cause an acceleration in volume demand, given that management is already noticing a gradual improvement in the macro environment in North America.

This outlook reflects continued resiliency in the North American nondiscretionary aftermarket, with the more discretionary elements of the market, new construction, remodel and upgrade impacted by the economic and interest rate environment, particularly in non-US markets. 4Q23 earnings results call

The improved growth outlook also meant that HAYW should see margin improvement, and FY24 guidance certainly points to this. They guided for gross margin expansion to ~50%, driven primarily by volumes and pricing in North America, which is expected to go above 50% at some point. This bodes well for the adj. EBITDA outlook in the coming years.

Overall, I think we are in the very early innings of the recovery cycle, and the tone around the strong early buy program and record margins effectively confirmed this. What got me more positive about this growth cycle is that HAYW has gone through its cost reduction program, and based on the comments that management provided during the call (refer to below), it appears that management has pushed through some structural improvements in the business, and we could see stronger incremental margins as the business growth recovers in the coming years. And if the macro situation turns out better than expected, EBITDA could potentially outperform guidance.

Yeah, so we have progressively built our G&A team, our general and administrative team up over the last three years, and so we'll continue to leverage on that. We have made some discrete investments into G&A specifically around our business intelligence capabilities. We've built up recently a team in that regard. And we look for great leverage on that investment over the next couple of years. But we really do have an opportunity to hold that G&A base now, given where we exited out of '23, maybe just slightly overinflation. So that will be a great opportunity for margin leverage as we go forward. And then obviously in the manufacturing cost space, we have a good amount of latent capacity that we can continue to tap into, as well as continuing to execute on lean manufacturing strategies to reduce cost. 4Q23 earnings results call

Although some investors are worried about the American consumer given that we are not entirely out of the woods yet, regardless, I think a recovery is very likely to happen this or next year. Hopefully it will be this year if the Fed cuts rates; if not, as rates continue to hold higher, inflation should eventually come down, especially as the housing situation in the US gets better over time.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for HAYW based on my model is ~$16. My model assumptions are that growth and margin will come in at the midpoint of management guidance, growing 4% in FY24 and reaching 27% adj. EBITDA margin. As the macro environment improves through FY24/25, I expect growth to accelerate to 9%, which is what consensus is expecting. I use consensus estimates because they tend to be pretty accurate. In fact, over the past few years, consensus revenue estimates tend to come below actual reported figures, which means our 9% is actually a conservative estimate. On EBITDA margins, I expect HAYW to touch the high end of the guidance because of the volume improvement and potential fixed cost leverage that management has alluded to. This margin expansion strength should be more apparent in FY25 when growth accelerates to 9%. Comparing HAYW growth and margin outlook against peers like Leslie's and Lowe's Cos, I expect multiples to continue staying at this premium. For reference, Leslie is expected to grow at a low to mid-single-digit percentage and has a 15% EBITDA margin. Lowe's growth is expected to be flat, while the EBITDA margin is 15% as well.

Risk

My expectation is that the macro environment recovers by FY25 (in the worst-case scenario). However, if we go into a full recession-something like GFC-the HAYW growth cycle will be pushed out to multiple years later. This would put a lot of pressure on demand, and I expect the market will take a very conservative approach to the stock and stay on the sideline.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for HAYW has been upgraded from a hold to buy rating as I see positive signs of a growth cycle from the strong 4Q23 results with revenue exceeding expectations and record gross margins, and FY24 guidance which implies positive growth momentum with potential upside from volume tailwinds. I am also optimistic on HAYW's ability to generate higher incremental margins from the cost-reduction efforts. The key risk is a full-blown recession delaying the growth cycle and impacting demand.