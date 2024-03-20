Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roku Takes International Expansion And Loses ARPU

Mar. 20, 2024 5:49 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU) StockGOOG, GOOGL, SSNLF, VZIO, WMT
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
1.81K Followers

Summary

  • Roku faces significant headwinds resulting from operational headwinds, international expansion, and a challenging macroeconomic environment.
  • Expansion into the EU Bloc may face ARPU headwinds related to data privacy laws, leading to lower quality ad targeting which may dilute advertising revenue.
  • I believe that the firm's cost-cutting measures in FY23 and the lack of guidance for eFY24 are signals from management that eFY24 may bring significant challenges to Roku's operations.
Old television in hall

simonkr

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has found itself in a challenging position going into eFY24. On the back of a major cost-cutting year, management denoted eFY24 as a year of scaling and growth as the firm expands their presence internationally. I believe that Roku will

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
1.81K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ROKU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROKU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ROKU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News