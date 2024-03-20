JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Synopsis

Linamar (TSX:LNR:CA) is a company that designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered products. In my previous post, I recommended a buy rating due to its positive growth outlook driven by its acquisition of Mobex and strong quarter earnings results. For its 4Q23 earnings, it continued to report solid revenue growth. In addition, its adjusted operating earnings margin expanded year-over-year. Looking ahead, its acquisition of Bourgault is expected to complement its agricultural business. My valuation model indicates double-digit upside potential. Therefore, in this post, I am reiterating my buy rating for LNR:CA.

4Q23 Earnings Analysis

LNR:CA reported strong 4Q23 results. Total revenue was up 19.1% year-over-year to $2.45 billion. Its revenue can be segmented into industrial and mobility. Its industrial segment’s revenue grew 19.8% year-over-year, and it was driven by strong market share growth in its agricultural and access segments. Its industrial segment’s adjusted operating earnings reported were $100.5 million, up 81.8% year-over-year. The expansion in adjusted operating earnings was due to higher volume from its agricultural and access equipment. Its mobility segment’s revenue increased 18.9% year-over-year, driven by strategic acquisitions and higher volume. In terms of adjusted operating earnings, it reported adjusted operating earnings of $91.4 million, which was up 7% year-over-year.

On a consolidated basis, LNR:CA’s adjusted operating earnings were $191.9 million, up 36% year-over-year, driven by the strong growth in its industrial and mobility adjusted operating earnings. Adjusted net earnings reported were $122.2 million, which was up 22.8% year-over-year. As a result of the robust margins, adjusted EPS was $1.98, which increased 23% year-over-year.

Acquisition of Bourgault Industries

LNR:CA completed the planned acquisition of Bourgault Industries Ltd. Bourgault is a company that manufactures agricultural equipment. It is regarded as the leader in broad-acre seeding and is well known for its patented technologies that optimize seed placement, which can enhance seed performance and field yield.

This acquisition is part of management’s plan to bolster LNR:CA’s market position in the agricultural equipment sector. In addition, this acquisition is anticipated to bring financial benefits immediately to LNR:CA. Currently, Bourgault generates about $450 million in annual revenue, with operating earnings that are in line with other businesses in the same industry. As of 2023, LNR:CA’s total revenue was ~$9.7 billion. Therefore, if this acquisition were to be completed, it is expected to contribute an additional 4.6% to LNR:CA’s top line.

Apart from the lucrative financial benefits, the other reason for the acquisition is that Bourgault is able to complement LNR:CA’s agricultural equipment strategy by filling a gap in the seeding and planting segment. By acquiring Bourgault, LNR:CA’s agricultural portfolio now spans the complete cycle of agricultural operations, from field preparation and seeding to harvest and post-harvest activities. Therefore, the acquisition of Bourgault is set to strengthen LNR:CA’s product offerings and strengthen its position in the agricultural sector.

Positive 2024 Growth Outlook

In terms of the 2024 growth outlook, I will be discussing three segments, which comprise light vehicles, agriculture, and access. For global light vehicle production, 1Q24 is anticipated to be flat year-over-year. Despite the flat production outlook, management is expecting its mobility segment to grow at double-digit rates due to its strong launch book.

One thing to take note of is that the light vehicle market is undergoing a transition, particularly with a shift from battery electric vehicles [BEVs] to internal combustion engines [ICE] and hybrid electric vehicles. However, LNR:CA’s flexible strategy, which includes the use of flexible equipment that allows it to quickly shift from one product to another, positions it well to adapt to these market changes. In fact, it has helped LNR:CA win business in every type of propulsion in 2023.

On the access side, industry experts are expecting modest growth in Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world, while North America is expected to decline. Globally, it is anticipated to be flat year-over-year for 2024. Despite the weak outlook, management is expecting Skyjack’s 2024 revenue to grow at double-digit rates due to strong backlogs and market share growth.

Lastly, for agriculture, experts are anticipating large agricultural, which includes combines and high horsepower tractors, to be down 10%. Despite that, North America combine draper segment is expected to be flat. In addition, the windrower segment will also be roughly flat year-over-year. With strong order book at MacDon and the acquisition of Bourgault, management expects its agriculture segment to grow at double-digit rates for 2024.

Relative Valuation Model

LNR:CA operates in the automotive parts and equipment industry. Please take note that BorgWarner (BWA) is listed in the US, and I have converted its market capitalization into CAD. Firstly, LNR:CA has a better growth outlook than its peers. Its forward revenue growth rate of 13.80% is significantly higher than its peers’ median of 4.48%. It is approximately three times its peers’ median.

Apart from outperformance in terms of growth outlook, LNR:CA also outperformed in terms of TTM profitability margins. LNR:CA has a net income margin TTM of 5.17%, which is higher than its peers’ median of 2.88%. Additionally, it did so with a lower gross profit margin TTM of 13.59% vs. peers’ median of 18.09%.

Currently, LNR:CA’s forward P/E ratio of 7.40x is trading below its peers’ median of 8.24x. Given its outperformance in growth outlook and profitability margins, LNR:CA should be trading at least at peers’ P/E. For 2024, the market revenue estimate is $11.12 billion, while the 2024 EPS is $9.50. Given the growth catalyst discussed above as well as management’s 2024 revenue guidance, these estimates are reasonable. By applying 8.24x to its 2024 EPS estimate, my 2024 target price is $78.28.

Risk

The downside risk is in relation to the exposure to the cyclical nature of the automotive and agricultural sectors. For 2024, global light vehicle production is expected to be flat year-over-year. If inflation were to remain persistent, the Fed might delay the timing of interest rate cuts. In this situation, it might dampen demand for vehicles due to the high cost associated with them. As a result, LNR:CA’s outlook might be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

For 4Q23, LNR:CA reported strong double-digit revenue growth driven by strong growth in its industrial and mobility segments. Additionally, its adjusted operating earnings margins also expanded year-over-year. Looking ahead, its acquisition of Bourgault is expected to benefit LNR:CA as the acquisition complements its agricultural equipment strategy. Despite the flat global light vehicle production outlook, its mobility segment is expected to grow at double-digit rates due to its strong launch book. In addition, its Skyjack and agriculture segments are also expected to grow at double-digit rates due to strong backlogs and orders. With double-digit upside potential, I am reiterating my buy rating.

