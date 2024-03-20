andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

My recommendation for DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) is a buy rating. While I agree that my previous assumptions are too aggressive, the upside from the current share price remains attractive even with conservative estimates. I expect execution momentum to continue, driving more cross-sell success and RFP wins, which could lead to an upside surprise in FY24. As for valuation, I do think there is potential for it to get re-rated upwards if the market starts to see strong EBITDA growth (a combination of topline growth and EBITDA margin expansion). Note that I previously rated the buy rating for DCGO given that the valuation was not accurately reflecting what I thought was the true value for the business, especially with the outstanding growth performance and margin expansion.

Recent results & updates

DCGO reported solid 4Q results, with revenues growing 7% sequentially to $199 million. Under the headline results, strong momentum can be seen from the fact that transportation revenues grew sequentially for the sixth consecutive quarter, with steady revenue from fixed-price contracts and modest growth in trip volumes and average price. For mobile health, performance was also strong, with revenue growing 8% sequentially to $11 million, primarily driven by contributions from the NY HPD contract. The maturing of this project and DCGO working down some of the associated expensive overtime and temp. labor led to strong incremental margins, which can be seen from the strong gross margin expansion of 400 bps sequentially. This led to an EBITDA of $22.6 million that was up 45% sequentially and also implies an EBITDA margin of ~11.3%, which is a 230bps sequential margin expansion. In my opinion, the strength of the business was on clear display in the 4Q23 results, and my expectation is for this momentum to continue ahead (albeit lower than my previous expectations, which I discuss in the following valuation section). Looking forward, I think the growth outlook remain bright as DCGO noted positive about demand across all customer types, specifically calling out they have an impressive pipeline of health systems in the transportation and mobile health sectors and announcing the addition of new municipal geographies. They have also planned for 100 RFP submissions in FY24.

In my opinion, this is how I think the demand forward will pan out. I expect DCGO to be able to continue converting RFP into bookings/revenue, and the reason for having this optimism is because of DCGO solid conversion track record. We do not need to look too far away to see evidence of this. In FY23, within the health systems, DCGO closed a number of meaningful RFPs in 2H23, both domestically and in the UK. This has huge implications, as with a larger base of customers, it expands the addressable market for DCGO to cross-sell its products, and in this case of health systems, my view is that it enables DCGO to drive greater adoption of mobile health offerings among transport customers (cross-sell opportunities that drives up ARPU).

Even when it comes to dealing with local governments, DCGO has been a huge success, particularly in the Northeast, where their work with New York's asylum seekers has allowed them to grow and improve their services. This basically opened up more behavioral health operations for DCGO, which has led to an increase in vaccine administration capacity to over 40 different vaccines and a prescription capacity of 70 different medication types. My opinion is that this has broadened the demand opportunity for DCGO as it opens the path for DCGO to run population health programs in four states: Arizona, California, Michigan, and Tennessee.

Hence, from this execution track record, I am very optimistic about the chances of DCGO closing the 100 RFP submissions planned for FY24, which is likely to extend DCGO reach into more parts of the country, further improving the cross-sell potential.

Another thing to note is that with the launch of payor programs in Michigan, Connecticut, and New Jersey in late 2023, DCGO is able to meet the needs of 30 distinct care gap closures, which is another factor that I expect will drive growth in the medium term. Even though this is still a small revenue contributor today, management has indicated that there is a strong pipeline of new payors coming into the year, which makes me optimistic. According to management, the programs aimed at closing the care gap should start showing results in late 2024 and really start to make an impact in 2025.

So while all is well so far, what I think is a little tricky for the market to digest—which is preventing the share price from surging upwards—is management guidance. They guided for a FY24 revenue range of $720 to $750 million, which is below consensus expectation for $753.9 million at the midpoint, though this was in line with the pre-announced guide of more than $700 million. On a relative basis, this implies ~15 to ~20% growth vs. FY23. This is a big step down from the 40+% growth seen in FY23 and is way below what I expected for FY24 previously. That said, as for EBITDA guidance, guidance was guided for a range between $80 and $85 million (~11.2% margin at the midpoint), above consensus of $78.5 million. The good news is that this guide is fairly credible given the pipeline commentary and strong level of visibility, and there is a lot of upside potential from here based on how well the program scales as well as additional RFP wins. Most notably, the share price is now priced based on rather conservative assumptions.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

I think it's fair to say that I was too aggressive in my previous model, where I expected 40% growth for FY24. Management guidance has proven otherwise, guiding for ~19% growth at the midpoint. According to my revised model, DCGO is now valued at $4.82, representing a 31% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 19% in FY24 and 9% in FY25 (consensus estimate). I note that this is a much more conservative assumption given that I expect no upside surprise from program scaling and RFP wins and that DCGO typically outperforms consensus by ~9% on average (over the past 8 quarters). However, I am more aggressive on margins than consensus, as I expect 11% in FY24 (guidance) and a similar 300-bps expansion in FY25 (14% margin). I believe this is possible given the strong cost control that management has showcased so far and, of course, a larger scale that covers more fixed costs. The main variable is the multiple that DCGO deserves to trade at. At the current forward EBITDA multiple of 4x (which is near the all-time low for DCGO), I see a 20% upside. This is attractive. However, when competing against peers (refer to below), I see potential for DCGO to trade even higher. Given that DCGO has much higher 2-year growth and is also expected to grow EBITDA much faster, the fact that it is trading at a steep discount seems implausible. My view is that once DCGO shows that EBITDA can continue to expand and it keeps winning more RFP, the market is likely to rerate the stock valuation higher, which means more upside.

Bloomberg Bloomberg

One potential risk is that DCGO may be unable to launch additional products for cross-selling or expand further into healthcare systems. As a result, DCGO's growth could slow by a lot. Additionally, the labor market is tight now; if DCGO cannot hire a larger clinical workforce, it could impact its ability to expand. Finally, the major risks that will always be inherent in DCGO business model and future growth is regulatory interventions. I have noted before that any budget cuts, likely due to a very weak economic environment that forces reallocation of resources to more emergency needs will impact DCGO growth when existing contracts get renewed.

Summary

Summarizing this post, the recommendation for DCGO is to maintain a buy rating. Despite lower than expected revenue guidance, I am still in favor of the business due to its strong execution, RFP pipeline, and cross sell potential (to scale up the programs). I think an important point to note is that valuation seems to reflect conservative assumptions, and there are certainly upside surprise potential that could lead to a better-than-expected performance. Suppose that happens, the market could very well rerate multiple valuation upwards, closer to where peers are trading, leading to a higher upside than what I modeled.