Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Traton SE: From Barely Profitable To The Go-To Stock

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • Traton Group, a major player in truck and bus manufacturing, has doubled in price in the past year, outperforming its peers.
  • Traton reported record high vehicle deliveries and sales revenue growth of 16% YoY in fiscal year 2023. Moreover, its sales mix is also supported by strong service revenue.
  • In this article, I show why the market has turned bullish on Traton stock and I will explain my new rating.
Scania P400

DarthArt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Traton Group (Traton SE) (OTCPK:TRATF; OTCPK:TRATY) has been a surprise I had not anticipated.

The company numbers among the major players in truck and bus manufacturing. Traton was spun off from Volkswagen which sold about 10% of its shares while keeping

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.18K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest.Over time, I have come to realize profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TRATY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TRATF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRATF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRATF
--
TRATY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News