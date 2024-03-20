Is Treasury Demand Signaling That 'Bonds Are Back'?

Douglas Rissing

By Apoorv Tandon, CFA

Investors appear eager to buy government bonds, reflecting renewed interest in fixed income overall.

Treasury auctions are vital to U.S. government's borrowing via Treasury securities including bills, notes and bonds. Fundamental to the government's fiscal strategies, these auctions involve a straightforward process whereby the Treasury announces the details of the debt to be auctioned and receives bids from interested buyers, ranging from individual investors to large financial institutions. Bids can be competitive or non-competitive, with the former specifying a yield and the latter accepting any yield determined at the auctions. Auctions influence interest rates and monetary policy, serving as a benchmark for other securities.

Recent years have seen an increase in the size of auctions, driven by rising government borrowing. Many factors affect the auction process, such as a "flight to quality," rising national debt levels, shifting global economic dynamics and expectations of monetary policy.

Auction demand is primarily driven by different market participants, including foreign central banks and international institutions. These entities, participating through intermediaries, contribute significantly to the demand for and liquidity of Treasury securities. Their involvement not only diversifies the investor base, leading to potentially lower borrowing costs for the government but also serves as a key indicator of international confidence in the U.S. economy. The behavior and participation level of these sources can influence auction outcomes, interest rates and market stability.

Post-pandemic, auction sizes have expanded across maturities, with the U.S. Treasury issuing $3.35 trillion in 2023 and an expected $5.16 trillion in 2024. However, the second half of 2023 generally saw weakened investor demand due to uncertainty over future policy rates and anticipated higher gross issuance. Since December, however, there's been strong demand for U.S. Treasuries, influenced by the Federal Reserve's signaling of potential rate cuts. And despite increased auction sizes, this year has been marked by robust interest in longer maturities, reflected by significant purchases across auctions for 10-year and 30-year Treasuries, as well as in inflation-linked securities.

In our view, this strength in demand suggests that investors are adding interest rate exposure through Treasuries. Despite increased gross issuance, we think higher yields and the global central bank policy pivot are pointing to signs that bonds are back in investors' focus.

