Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coinbase: How Big Is The Bitcoin ETF Opportunity?

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • Coinbase holds a dominant position in the Bitcoin ETF custody market, managing about 90% of the assets in this sector.
  • The approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC presents a significant opportunity for Coinbase to generate revenue and expand its market share.
  • Despite legal challenges, Coinbase's strong position in the ETF market and its proactive steps to address regulatory concerns make it an attractive investment.
Securities And Exchange Commission Sues Large Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Binance And Coinbase

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

I believe Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) key spot within the quickly growing Bitcoin ETF market emerges as a strong part of the bullish narrative, with the opportunity to custody Bitcoin ETFs and help facilitate trades within these funds as still

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
1.07K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the Managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News