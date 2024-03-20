Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CLOs: Too Good To Be True?

Mar. 20, 2024 8:05 AM ETCLOI
VanEck
Summary

  • CLOs are backed by a pool of leveraged loans, which are non-investment grade and produce high levels of income that gets distributed to CLO tranche investors.
  • Each tranche of a CLO has varying degrees of subordination, which insulates investors from default losses.
  • CLOs, in aggregate, experienced a drawdown similar to investment-grade corporate bonds during the COVID selloff.

We discuss three reasons why CLOs have had the most attractive risk-adjusted returns in fixed income over the past decade and look at why active management is essential in mitigating risks.

One of the most

VanEck
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

