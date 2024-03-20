Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Staying Power Of Oil And Gas Pipelines

Summary

  • Demand for fossil fuels will not grow indefinitely, but it will probably be more resilient than most may expect. Meeting the world’s energy needs will likely require a combination of renewables and fossil fuels for decades to come.
  • The long-term outlook for natural gas is constructive given its cleaner burning qualities, while natural gas liquids (NGLs) should be supported by growing global demand for plastics.
  • Even in worst-case scenarios, pipelines provide optionality and can be repurposed if no longer serving their original purpose.

Most would probably agree that pipelines have long useful lives. If you live in the Deep South or on the East Coast, there is a good chance your gasoline comes from the massive Colonial Pipeline system, which was built 60 years ago. Often, investors ask us about the remaining useful life for pipelines and whether these assets will become stranded as renewable energy and electric vehicles gain traction. Today’s note addresses that question.

Replacing Energy Sources Takes Time

Without digressing into a full energy transition discussion, replacing energy sources takes time. Coal is the most vilified fossil fuel, yet global coal demand is expected to have reached a new all-time high in 2023. The world has needed more and more energy as the global population has grown and economies have developed. Due to the global growth in energy demand, renewables have generally added to the energy mix, instead of displacing fossil fuels to this point (read more).

Demand for fossil fuels will not grow indefinitely, but demand will probably be more resilient than most may expect. Meeting the world’s energy needs will likely require a combination of renewables and fossil fuels for the foreseeable future. Given that perspectives may differ on this point, it’s worthwhile to dig deeper into North American pipeline dynamics.

North American Oil and Gas Pipelines Have a Lot of Life Left to Live

The long-term outlook for a pipeline depends on the commodity transported, its location, and its function (i.e., supply push or demand pull). Not all pipelines are created equally, but to paint in broad strokes, this discussion looks at pipelines by commodity.

Among fossil fuels, natural gas tends to garner a positive long-term view given its cleaner burning qualities. Notably, coal-to-gas switching has driven more than half of U.S. emission reductions since 2005 (

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.93K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

