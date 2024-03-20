Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Quarterly S&P 500 Dividend Futures Rise, Signal Potential Turbulence Ahead

Summary

  • The outlook for each future quarter's dividends has improved in the period from mid-November 2023 to mid-March 2024.
  • The market turbulence would most likely take place during the upcoming quarter of 2024-Q2, which would subsequently show up in the dividends paid in the following quarter of 2024-Q3.
  • The most important thing to remember about the future is that it's subject to change with little notice.

If you want to explain why the S&P 500 has been rising, you don't have to look far beyond how the expectations investors have for the index' dividends have been changing over the last several months.

We last presented

