Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Earn 8% And Growing Income From 2 Dividend Stocks, One Undervalued

Mar. 23, 2024 9:00 AM ETBTI, MAIN, BTAFF4 Comments
Financially Free Investor profile picture
Financially Free Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Income from investments becomes more important as you approach retirement age, and closing the gap between investment income and spending needs is crucial for financial freedom.
  • Reinvesting the income from high dividend yield stocks can help grow your dividend income a lot faster, as well as compound your capital over time.
  • We write about two wonderful dividend stocks that would provide an average of 8% plus stable dividend income for the foreseeable future. One of them is high quality, while the other one is highly undervalued.

Save money for prepare in the future. Tree growing on coin of stacking coins with green bokeh background.

dontree_m

We are writing this article as part of a 12-part series, usually with a monthly article, where we will suggest two high-income dividend stocks each time. Over the course of the year, we hope to have roughly 25 such stocks and a portfolio

This article was written by

Financially Free Investor profile picture
Financially Free Investor
53.43K Followers

Financially Free Investor is a financial writer with 25 years investment experience. He focuses on investing in dividend-growing stocks with a long-term horizon. He applies a unique 3-basket investment approach that aims for 30% lower drawdowns, 6% current income, and market-beating growth on a long-term basis and he focuses on dividend-growing stocks with a long-term horizon.

He runs the investing group High Income DIY Portfolios which provides vital strategies for portfolio management and asset allocation to help create stable, long-term passive income with sustainable yields. The service includes a total of 10 model portfolios with a range of income targets for varying levels of risk, buy and sell alerts, and live chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABT, ABBV, CI, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, AZN, UNH, CL, CLX, UL, NSRGY, PG, TSN, ADM, MO, PM, KO, PEP, EXC, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, RIO, O, NNN, WPC, ARCC, ARDC, AWF, BST, CHI, DNP, UTF, UTG, RFI, RNP, RQI, EVT, EOS, FFC, GOF, HQH, HTA, IFN, HYB, JPC, JPS, JRI, LGI, KYN, STK, MAIN, NBB, TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes. For the complete list of our LONG positions, please see our profile on Seeking Alpha.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
MAIN--
Main Street Capital
BTAFF--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News