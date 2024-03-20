Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLC: More Upside Is Ahead

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • The US stock market is expected to continue its bull run in 2024, with analysts predicting the S&P 500 to reach around 5400 points.
  • The Federal Reserve is expected to initiate rate cuts, which will likely add to the bull run and increase market activity.
  • The communication services sector, including top holdings in the XLC ETF such as Meta, Alphabet, and Netflix, is expected to generate strong earnings growth and contribute to the ETF's upside.
Upside Potential Stock Market Investing Growth Opportunity 3d Illustration

iQoncept

In my previous article, I suggested investors buy the dip in the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLC) price. Its share price rally of 46% in the last twelve months and 20% in the last six months vindicated my

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.26K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News