What A Shift In Fed Dots Would Mean For G10 FX

Mar. 20, 2024 10:12 AM ETUUP, USDU, UDN, FXY, YCL, YCS, FXF, FXA, FXC, FXB, GBBEF, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, USD:JPY
Summary

  • In advance of tonight's FOMC meeting and new economic projections, we take a quick look at what any shift in the Fed's Dot Plots would mean for G10 FX.
  • Correlations between expectations for the Fed easing this year and G10 FX are strongest for USD/JPY.
  • Were the median Fed expectation for easing this year to shift to just two cuts, USD/JPY could push through 152.

Mosaic collection of world currencies

FrankvandenBergh

By Chris Turner

Much focus on the Fed Dot plots tonight

Tonight sees the results of the March FOMC meeting, where we will see a new statement, a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) and Fed Chair Jay Powell hold a press conference. Perhaps

