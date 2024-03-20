apomares/E+ via Getty Images

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) presents a compelling opportunity for investors. Its diverse portfolio of market-leading brands has benefited from the rising demand for sports and outdoor activities. Brands such as Arc'teryx, Salomon, and Wilson cater to a broad demographic and complement each other while being geographically and seasonally diversified.

Additionally, management has proven that they can effectively scale the business by executing transformation initiatives such as hiring a new C-Suite, shifting to a brand-direct strategy, and capitalizing on opportunities in China. However, I rate Amer Sports a "hold" as notable risks and concerns are discussed in the following analysis.

Introduction to Amer Sports

Amer Sports, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, is a diversified multinational company of leading sports & outdoor brands competing within the $450B global addressable market of athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment, which continues to see secular tailwinds from an increased focus on, outdoor activities, and casualization. As of 2023, Amer Sports generated $4.4B in total revenue, with 40% of sales derived in the US and 60% internationally.

Amer built a diversified portfolio of market-leading brands across various categories. Within the portfolio, Amer operates in three business segments: Technical Apparel (36% of sales led by Arc'teryx), Outdoor Performance (38% of sales led by Salomon), and Ball & Racquet (26% of sales led by Wilson). Arc'teryx, Salomon, and Wilson each stand at more than $1B in annual revenues and have established a brand reputation for detailed craftsmanship, unwavering authenticity, premium market positioning, and compelling market share in their categories. By product channel, AS primarily sells through Wholesale (64% of revenues), though it has been actively shifting to the Direct to Consumer (DTC) model.

Additionally, Amer Sports business segments exhibit strong market share leadership across various categories.

Technical Apparel: This segment leads product innovation across snow, trail, and climb products from the Arc'teryx brand (~90% of the sales mix within the segment, or ~31% of the total company). Premium product quality allows for pricing power, as evidenced by its best-selling jacket in the US, the Alpha SV (priced around $900). As of 2023, total segment revenues were $1.6B, with 45% YoY growth and operating margins of 20%.

Outdoor Performance: Core brands, such as Salomon, Atomic, and Armada, hold a 30% market share in alpine and Nordic sports equipment. Salomon (~80% sales mix within the segment, or ~31% of the total company) is the second-leading outdoor footwear brand in the US. As of 2023, total segment revenues were $1.7B, with 18% YoY growth and operating margins of 9%.

Ball & Racquet Sports: Wilson (~75% sales mix within the segment, or ~22% of the total company) is the official partner for several professional sports leagues, including the NBA, WNBA, NFL, and the US Open. Wilson holds the leading market share with over 30% in multiple product categories. As of 2023, total segment revenues were $1.1B, with 7% YoY growth and operating margins of 3%.

Amer Sports SEC Filings

Capitalizing on Transformation Initiatives

Amer Sports has experienced strong momentum over the last few years, resulting from management executing key transformation initiatives, which has resulted in revenue growth and margin expansion. As of 2023, AS has achieved over 20% two-year revenue CAGR and record adjusted EBITDA margins of 14%.

The initiatives that propelled this transformation were:

• Implementation of a new leadership team.

• Shifting to a Brand-Direct strategy.

• Increased market penetration in China.

Implementation of a new leadership team

Amer Sports has assembled a seasoned and diversified management team across its C-suite and key brands. Eighty percent of senior leadership was newly appointed in 2020, including the CEO James Zheng, who brings senior leadership experience after working at Adidas, Reebok, and Proctor & Gamble. Each of Amer's segments is led by highly experienced managers in their respective fields, allowing them to apply a deep knowledge of product design, brand marketing, and merchandising strategies.

Shifting to a Brand-Direct strategy

In 2019, the company reorganized and simplified its operating structure as it transitioned to a brand-direct operating model compared to a centralized organization structure before. Under the new organizational structure, the leadership team of each brand is responsible for empowering brands and driving accountability. This new structure enables its brands to independently pursue the most effective strategies supported by high-quality shared organization.

Under this new brand-direct operating model, each brand can drive customer engagement and focus on building relationships. One way Amer is achieving this is by investing in its e-commerce platform and retail stores which have seen an increase in traffic and conversion. As a result, the DTC channel total revenue has increased from 22% to 36% over four years.

Increased market penetration in China

Amer Sports has a proven track record of winning in Greater China with revenue in the region growing at a 60% two-year CAGR. There has been a strategic focus on expanding in China given its immense market size and premium brand positioning. Greater China's total revenue makes up 19% of revenue today compared to 8% in 2020.

Capital IQ

The success in China results from AS elevating the consumer experience through luxury in-store displays, and strategic retail positioning that has increased consumer traffic. Specifically, Arc'teryx is driving the success in the region with sales doubling over the last two years, and a loyalty program with 1.7 million members compared to 14k in 2018.

Amer Sports has increased its revenue mix in the region and established a blueprint for success that other brands within its portfolio, such as Salomon and Wilson, can replicate. Management believes they are in the early stages of growth opportunities in China as brand awareness strengthens and resonates with the consumers.

Inventory Has Been a Concern

Excess inventory has been a concern for AS over the last few years, and effective inventory management has been a top priority for executives. This issue isn't specific to AS and has plagued the consumer discretionary industry due to high inflation and normalizing demand. Supply chain disruptions and a mismatch in demand and supply levels have resulted in inventory buildup.

Evidence of the impacts is shown when evaluating Amer's inventory metrics, such as inventory turnover, which measures how fast inventory is turned over within a year and days of inventory outstanding (DIO) metrics. Amer has seen a significant increase in the time it takes to offload its inventory. DIO increased from 135 to 175 days from 2021 to 2023, respectively. Over the same period, inventory turnover (COGS/Avg Inventory) decreased from 2.7 to 2.1 times.

Capital IQ

Even with Amer's strategic shift to a DTC operating model, inventory has been sitting on the shelves longer and could risk becoming obsolete. If inventory is held for too long, it might indicate changing consumer demand preferences and can only be sold at a discount.

During their Q4 2023 earning call, the analyst had many questions about inventory levels, and the CFO, Andrew Page addressed these concerns.

We have talked about the excess inventory in the trade accounts. And our insights would suggest that you're going to see some of that trend and some of the retailers moving through inventory in the first half of the year, and that returned to a more normalized cadence in the back half of the year (Q4 2023 Earning Transcript).

Management aims to grow inventory at or below sales growth and feels comfortable with the quality and quantity of inventory levels. Inventory grew faster than revenues (57% vs 16%) during 2022 due to supply chain issues but remained on par with revenue growth in 2023 (21% vs 23%).

Risks

Amer Sports faces a few risks that investors should be aware of since they could limit potential upside in the stock price. China is one of the key growth drivers of the company, and macroeconomic headwinds, geological tensions, or change in consumer preferences could result in slower revenue growth and margin compression.

Additionally, Amer Sports' brand strength and awareness, alongside its DTC strategy execution, may underperform expectations, potentially deterring its ability to compete effectively in the highly competitive market. Furthermore, the company still derives a meaningful portion of revenue from its wholesale partners, DICK'S Sporting Goods and Academy, which could present a concentration risk if these partners choose to discontinue purchases.

Sum-Of-Parts Valuation

The first step in determining Amer Sports' fair value is to measure its performance relative to its peers. Given the different growth profiles, a reasonable approach would be to value AS' three business segments separately in a sum-of-parts valuation.

The sum-of-parts analysis provides a range of outcomes for AS' equity by summing the value of its business segments, valued using market multiples by comparing it to similar companies, to arrive at the total Enterprise Value (EV).

The global sportswear peers that align with AS' business segments are Technical Apparel (LULU, NKE), Outdoor Performance (COLM, CPRI), and Ball & Racquet Sports (GOLF, YETI). The multiple reflects their 2025 forward EBITDA multiple, to which I assign the lowest and highest value to each segment.

Specifically, I assigned a high-teens multiple to the Technical Apparel segment (75% of FY25 EBITDA mix), a low-double-digit multiple to the Outdoor Performance segment (15% of FY25 EBITDA), and a low-double-digit multiple to the Ball and Racquet segment (10% of FY25 EBITDA). The Technical Apparel segment is AS' fastest growing segment with +38% revenue CAGR over two years and 20% operating margins; thus, it commands a higher premium and earnings mix.

Capital IQ

The price outcomes for the sum-of-parts valuation were $15.32 on the low end and $18.04 on the high end. AS is currently trading at $15.55, so this estimate tells us that the price has room for upside and is trading within reasonable bounds. Another sense check for this valuation was that the original IPO was underwritten to be priced in the $16 - $18 range.

Final Thoughts

I am torn between the evident concerns and the potential catalysts for growth, which is why I rate the stock a "hold." Amer Sports has demonstrated commendable strategic execution, but concerns around supply chain management headwinds remain.

In the near term, Amer must effectively manage inventory levels and continue to grow revenue in an environment where consumers have less discretionary spending. If management can achieve this, it will further reinforce the brand's strength and competitive advantage, which will be positively reflected in the stock price.

The stock price is currently trading at $15.55, near the lower end of its calculated sum of parts price range ($15-$18), so buying here at least gives investors some comfort. I expect the price to remain within this range until Amer Sports can effectively navigate the macroeconomic headwinds and address the identified concerns.