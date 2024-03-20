Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nipping At The Heels Of Nvidia

Shareholders Unite
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation, developed a first-mover advantage in AI cloud computing that consists of reinforcing layers and is very much a moving target.
  • We don't see any of the established big players like Microsoft or Google making much of a dent, most produce chips for use in their own cloud.
  • AMD should gain a single-digit share as Nvidia chips are in short supply and AMD chips offer solid performance.
  • Longer term, software trends towards more interoperability/portability and upstarts with ground-up approaches offering order of magnitude improvements could start to gain traction.
AWS re:Invent 2023

Noah Berger

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the 800-pound gorilla in the artificial intelligence ("AI") training and inference market in the cloud. The company has been very forward-looking, leveraging its advantage in GPUs with network and software layers creating a first-mover advantage

Shareholders Unite
Shareholders Unite is a retired academic with 30+ years of experience in the financial markets.

He runs SHU Growth Portfolio where he offers wide coverage of several small companies with high growth possibilities. He has a buy and hold approach with tranche purchases of stocks of interest.

