11 High-Quality Blue Chips Potentially Poised To Pop

Mar. 21, 2024
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • Joel Greenblatt's Magic formula is rules-based and focused on ROC - return on capital.
  • The critical elements of Greenblatt's formula are quality, value, diversification, and annual rebalancing.
  • The Zen Quality Portfolio utilizes these elements, combining ETFs and individual stocks, including those with very high ROC/PEG.
  • This metric combines quality, value and growth, and these 11 blue chips have profitability that's considered better than the S&P.
  • Combined with IWY ( the king of quality ETFs) they create an Ultra Sleep Well At Night quality portfolio that historically delivers strong returns and income growth.
Last week, I showed you a rules-based approach using Joel Greenblatt's Magic formula as an example.

The critical elements of Greenblatt's magic formula are:

  1. Quality (return on capital).
  2. Value (EV/EBITDA or PE ratio).
  3. Diversification (30 stocks).
  4. Annual rebalancing - historically, 0.7% rebalancing

