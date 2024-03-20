DKosig

Foreign-developed markets have failed to keep pace with the robust rally in the S&P 500. The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is up 20.6% in total return over the past year, but that is about a 10-percentage point underperformance compared to the S&P with dividends included. Still, VEA has produced modest alpha against the S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) since mid-February as ex-US markets have staged a rally over the back half of the first quarter.

I reiterate a buy rating on VEA. I see the fund as sporting a compelling valuation while some foreign-developed stock markets, like the German DAX and Japan's Nikkei 225, notch all-time highs.

VEA, Up 20% YoY, Has Underperformed SPY

According to the issuer, VEA seeks to track the investment performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. The ETF provides a convenient way to match the performance of a diversified group of stocks of large, mid, and small-cap companies located in Canada and the major markets of Europe and the Pacific region. VEA follows a passively managed full-replication approach.

VEA is a very large and inexpensive ETF with more than $184 billion in assets under management as of March 19, 2024. Share-price momentum has been strong recently, much improved from a weak stretch during the third and early part of the fourth quarters last year. Ex-US developed equities generally feature higher yields compared to large-cap US stocks - VEA's trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.3% - nearly two full percentage points above that of the S&P 500.

Risk metrics are surprisingly favorable as VEA's standard deviation has been muted over the past several months compared to history while the portfolio is broadly diversified. Finally, VEA has strong liquidity given an average daily trading volume of more than 11 million shares and a 30-day median bid/ask spread of just two basis points.

Looking closer at the portfolio, the 4-star, Silver-rated ETF plots along the top of the style box, indicating its large-cap focus. Still, there is some diversification with 23% SMID-cap exposure and about an even balance between the growth and value styles. Also take a look at the exceptionally low 13.5 price-to-earnings ratio - more than seven turns cheaper than the S&P. Long-term EPS growth is solid with VEA at 9.8%, making for a compelling PEG ratio under 1.5.

VEA: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Now, a key risk for VEA is that it is relatively heavily allocated to the Financial sector. If interest rates remain volatile and global yield curves remain inverted, that could pose challenges for big and small banks. That macro trend has likely hurt the relative performance of the financial sector, but we have recently seen relative strength among international banking companies in terms of stock moves.

Industrials, Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Healthcare are other top sectors. There is also a small overweight to Energy compared to the sector breakout of the S&P 500. Overall, the top 10 holdings, led by high-growth ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), comprise just 11.5% of the fund.

VEA: Holdings & Dividend Information

Looking ahead, seasonal trends suggest that the next handful of weeks could be strong for VEA. April is its best month, up nine of the last 10 instances with an average gain of 2%.

VEA: Bullish April Trends, Strong Start to 2024

The Technical Take

With a low valuation, high yield, and diversified portfolio, VEA's technical chart is encouraging. Last year, I noted key resistance in the mid-$40s. The fund indeed broke out above that point earlier in 2024. Notice in the chart below that the next resistance is clearly at the 2021 all-time highs between $53 and $54. With a long-term 200-day moving average that is positively sloped, the bulls appear in charge. What's more, look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph - it has been ranging in the bullish 40 to 80 zone. Thus, momentum is generally confirming the significant price advance.

VEA is up about 20% from its October 2023 low after a healthy garden-variety correction from late last July into the early portion of Q4. With a high amount of volume by price now underneath the share price, there should be ample support for pullbacks. I see support at the 2023 peak of just under $48. Lastly, a bullish upside measured move price target of $54 is in play based on the depth of the 2023 correction, added on top of the breakout point. That target has confluence with the all-time high, too.

Overall, VEA's chart is constructive for further upside ahead with important support near $48 and a rising 200dma.

VEA: Bullish Upside Breakout, Eyeing the All-Time High Amid Strong Momentum

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a buy rating on VEA. Its modest valuation, high dividend yield, diversified allocation, and improved chart are positive features as the second quarter approaches.