DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEUZF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.37K Followers

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:DEUZF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 19, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christian Ludwig - IR
Sebastian Schulte - CEO
Timo Krutoff - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tore Fangmann - Berenberg
Stefan Augustin - Warburg Research
Jorge Gonzalez Sadornil - Hauck & Aufhäuser
Roland Konen - Value-Holdings

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining the DEUTZ AG conference call on its full year 2023 results. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Christian Ludwig, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communication and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Christian Ludwig

Thank you very much, operator. To all, a very warm welcome from my side to our fiscal year 2023 earnings call. Please note that this call is being recorded and a replay will be available on our website at deutz.com later today. Your participation in the call implies your consent with this.

Joining me today are our CEO, Sebastian Schulte; as well as our CFO, Timo Krutoff; and our Head of Finance, Oliver Nord. Also on board today is my successor, Mark Schneider as this is going to be our last earnings call for DEUTZ. As usual, Sebastian will walk you through the highlights of the performance of the group, and then head over to Timo who will provide some more details on our financial figures. Sebastian will close the presentation with our current market outlook and our guidance.

After this introduction, we will be happy to answer your questions. Please note that management comments during this call will include forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the disclaimer contained in our annual report and this presentation. All documents relating to our full-year 2023 reporting are also available on our

