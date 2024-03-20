Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Boeing Company (BA) Presents at BofA Securities Global Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 20, 2024 11:15 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA) Stock, BA:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.37K Followers

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) BofA Securities Global Industrials Conference March 20, 2024 5:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian West - Chief Financial Officer Executive Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for joining us. Brian West, CFO and Executive Vice President, Finance of the Boeing Company. Thanks for taking time out and spending it with us today.

Brian West

Nice to be here.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. So maybe to just start it off. There's been a lot of headlines about Boeing lately. How do you think about what's confronting Boeing, and what is Boeing doing that encourage the changes required for the company to reemphasize a focus on quality, safety and compliance?

Brian West

Let me first start by saying that we continue to be fully committed to transparency and accountability with our regulators. The FAA is deeply involved and undertaking a tougher audit than anything we've ever been through before. And as they do their important work, we're undertaking comprehensive actions so that we can move forward to strengthen quality and build confidence.

There's changes that need to happen, there's no doubt about it. But we're going to do so diligently and expeditiously. But we won't rush or go too fast. In fact, we're deliberately going too slow to get this right. And we're the ones who made the decision to constrain rates on the 737 program below 38 per month until we feel like we're ready. And we'll feel the impact of that over the next several months.

The events of January 5, and Alaska Airlines flight 1282, and everything we've learned since, we acknowledge that we need to improve upon safety and quality and conformance. And one area that we're focused on in particular is something called traveled work. Traveled work has existed for a very long time, and in

