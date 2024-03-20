Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Star Bulk: Still A Great Way To Bet On A Robust Dry Bulk Market

KD Research
Summary

  • I expect the bulk carriers market to remain strong with a growing demand for iron ore, bauxite, and coal. SBLK is a great way to play that theme.
  • SBLK owns 122 vessels and an average fleet age of 10.5 years. The company maintains the lowest daily OPEX compared to its peers.
  • In 4Q23 the company achieved a composite $18,296/day TCE. It is lower by 6.6% than 4Q22, although it is 15% higher than the FY23 average TCE.
  • SBLK/EGLE merger is expected to close in 1H24. The next step is the EGLE special meeting held on April 05, 2024, to vote on the merger proposal.
  • I own SBLK shares, so my verdict remains unchanged. I give the company a buy rating.
Note: I previously covered Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). My previous article discussed the company’s strengths, such as excellent solvency and liquidity metrics, revenue structure utilizing time charters and voyage charters, and fleet quality. I also pointed out supply chain disruptions and

KD Research
I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community. I am associated with the existing author Banks and Beyond.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

